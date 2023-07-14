Mavericks, Pistons renewed trade discussions for Bojan Bogdanovic last week

Late last week, multiple league sources said that the Mavericks and the Detroit Pistons renewed conversations about a Bojan Bogdanovic trade. Dallas had previously considered trading for Bogdanović at last season’s deadline, but Detroit’s asking price of a first-round pick was considered too high for the Dallas front office.
Source: Tim Cato @ The Athletic
League sources say that the talks were sturdy enough to discuss a potential trade framework — Bogdanović and Killian Hayes coming to Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee going out — but it’s unclear what else would have been required from each party to expand it to a four-team deal and what ultimately caused those talks, however serious, to stall. (Dallas is incredibly cautious to trade its 2027 first-round pick, one team source says, which the team could not put typical protections due to the first-rounders which it owes.) By Tuesday afternoon, Dallas’ front office was content with completing the Williams sign-and-trade as it existed without additions. -via The Athletic / July 14, 2023
And according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavs could consider trading for a player that was rumored as a trade target for the Mavs last month. MacMahon was on his show “Howdy Partners” on Tuesday and said that he has “heard some rumblings about revisiting the Bojan Bogdanovic talks.” There was a rumored move around the few weeks surrounding the draft that would have sent Tim Hardaway Jr. and the No. 10 pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Bogdanovic and the No. 31 pick. These talks never went anywhere, but MacMahon has heard about the Mavs possibly coming back to this idea. -via The Smoking Cuban / July 12, 2023
External trade interest in Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic remains high, while the Pistons continue to insist that they are motivated to keep the veteran swingman. The Pistons’ stance is routinely dismissed as posturing, but they certainly held firm at the trade deadline in February after months’ worth of trade offers came in for the Croatian swingman. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 5, 2023