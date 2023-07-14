Portland 'unmotivated' to trade Damian Lillard to Miami

Five Reasons Sports: “He should wait for one of the expansion teams to make an offer.” — Boston based media’s next plea to Joe Cronin. Barry Jackson: As of midweek, Portland had been unmotivated to engage with Heat or try to get this done. Maybe they hope this plays out like Durant last summer & they cajole him to start season with team. If so, then it’s in Dame’s hands, whether he reports to camp, makes public comment etc.
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Ringer @ringernba
“I want to be known as somebody that can play all around the floor.”
@KevinOConnorNBA sat down with Scoot Henderson at summer league to chat about his development, his desire to be great, and the ongoing Dame situation.
theringer.com/nba/2023/7/14/… – 12:03 PM
“I want to be known as somebody that can play all around the floor.”
@KevinOConnorNBA sat down with Scoot Henderson at summer league to chat about his development, his desire to be great, and the ongoing Dame situation.
theringer.com/nba/2023/7/14/… – 12:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/ask… – 11:01 AM
ASK IRA: Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/ask… – 11:01 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
What can the Heat actually offer for Damian Lillard, and why are the Blazers so hesitant to accept it?
By: @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/what-… – 10:57 AM
What can the Heat actually offer for Damian Lillard, and why are the Blazers so hesitant to accept it?
By: @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/what-… – 10:57 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Damian Lillard be traded to the Miami Heat this offseason?
@TMac_213 shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/9HQCAJw6tC – 10:40 AM
Will Damian Lillard be traded to the Miami Heat this offseason?
@TMac_213 shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/9HQCAJw6tC – 10:40 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Reiter Than You is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: A Dame trade update, Messi in America, a dinner journey sparks some anger, DTs getting paid, @stevebeuerlein, Bum Of The Week, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:46 AM
Reiter Than You is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: A Dame trade update, Messi in America, a dinner journey sparks some anger, DTs getting paid, @stevebeuerlein, Bum Of The Week, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:46 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Damian Lillard trade, ‘Won’t make it out of the first round’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/pau… “If you add to that team and gut that team by getting Dame, they borderline might not make it to the playoffs or out of the first round.” – 9:25 AM
Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Damian Lillard trade, ‘Won’t make it out of the first round’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/pau… “If you add to that team and gut that team by getting Dame, they borderline might not make it to the playoffs or out of the first round.” – 9:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/ask… Plus: The Caleb Martin factor; Will there be Jovic minutes? – 8:21 AM
Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/ask… Plus: The Caleb Martin factor; Will there be Jovic minutes? – 8:21 AM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
A different Heat formulation for Damian Lillard:
▪️ Heat amend OKC pick protection on its 2025 1st
▪️ Heat offer 3 firsts + Tyler Herro (+ whatever else)
▪️ Blazers re-trade Herro as desired – 4:55 AM
A different Heat formulation for Damian Lillard:
▪️ Heat amend OKC pick protection on its 2025 1st
▪️ Heat offer 3 firsts + Tyler Herro (+ whatever else)
▪️ Blazers re-trade Herro as desired – 4:55 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Paul Pierce sees an early playoff exit for a Miami Heat team with Damian Lillard 😳
(via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/r9cgGIhQXB – 8:47 PM
Paul Pierce sees an early playoff exit for a Miami Heat team with Damian Lillard 😳
(via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/r9cgGIhQXB – 8:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ex-Blazers teammate derides Heat pitch for Lillard; Highsmith contract guaranteed. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/13/ex-… – 5:23 PM
From earlier — Ex-Blazers teammate derides Heat pitch for Lillard; Highsmith contract guaranteed. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/13/ex-… – 5:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How can the Trail Blazers create leverage over the Heat in the Damian Lillard situation? Pelicans executive David Griffin explains miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:13 PM
How can the Trail Blazers create leverage over the Heat in the Damian Lillard situation? Pelicans executive David Griffin explains miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:13 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Fantastic, incredibly detailed breakdown by @ZachLowe_NBA explaining how the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard reached a point of no return. AK espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 4:37 PM
Fantastic, incredibly detailed breakdown by @ZachLowe_NBA explaining how the Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard reached a point of no return. AK espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 4:37 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheVolumeSports: @MarkG_Medina joined me to talk Lillard chatter in Vegas, Wembanyama’s summer league, sleepers and more: youtube.com/watch?v=iDxKxF… – 4:17 PM
NEW @TheVolumeSports: @MarkG_Medina joined me to talk Lillard chatter in Vegas, Wembanyama’s summer league, sleepers and more: youtube.com/watch?v=iDxKxF… – 4:17 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
New single and video dropping tonight at 9 west coast/midnight eastern! #TheWayItGoes #DameDOLLA
🎥 youtube.com/watch?v=CS_8BG…
@EMPIRE @FrontPageMusic pic.twitter.com/8W3959hQRl – 4:00 PM
New single and video dropping tonight at 9 west coast/midnight eastern! #TheWayItGoes #DameDOLLA
🎥 youtube.com/watch?v=CS_8BG…
@EMPIRE @FrontPageMusic pic.twitter.com/8W3959hQRl – 4:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ex-Blazers teammate derides Heat pitch for Lillard; Highsmith contract guaranteed sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/13/ex-… – 3:20 PM
Ex-Blazers teammate derides Heat pitch for Lillard; Highsmith contract guaranteed sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/13/ex-… – 3:20 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard mess continues while Scoot Henderson flashes potential during summer league: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 2:35 PM
Damian Lillard mess continues while Scoot Henderson flashes potential during summer league: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 2:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ex-Blazers teammate derides Heat pitch for Lillard; Highsmith contract. guaranteed sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/13/ex-… A pair of NBA executives also chime in on how the Lillard trade talks might play out (so be prepared to be patient). – 2:15 PM
Ex-Blazers teammate derides Heat pitch for Lillard; Highsmith contract. guaranteed sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/13/ex-… A pair of NBA executives also chime in on how the Lillard trade talks might play out (so be prepared to be patient). – 2:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How can the Blazers create leverage over the Heat in the Damian Lillard situation? Pelicans executive David Griffin explains miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:50 PM
How can the Blazers create leverage over the Heat in the Damian Lillard situation? Pelicans executive David Griffin explains miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:50 PM
Tim Chisholm @timpchisholm
Great interview with David Griffin. Talks about how trade noise gives teams leverage (about Dame, relevant to Raps)
“I want people to invent as many different scenarios as they can and put them out into the universe because it gives you leverage.“
talkbasket.net/168418-david-g… – 12:08 PM
Great interview with David Griffin. Talks about how trade noise gives teams leverage (about Dame, relevant to Raps)
“I want people to invent as many different scenarios as they can and put them out into the universe because it gives you leverage.“
talkbasket.net/168418-david-g… – 12:08 PM
More on this storyline
On Damian Lillard’s Future. Scoot Henderson: I’m super blessed to be a Blazer. Being around [head coach] Chauncey Billups, and having Clyde Drexler, and people like that. And Dame has been there to talk to me. Kevin O’Connor: For now. Scoot: Yeah. O’Connor: What have you learned from Dame? Scoot: Just to always stay down. A guy like Dame is very, very humble and always goes back to work. I have similar traits, so just picking his brain about that. -via The Ringer / July 14, 2023
Scoot: Either way, I’m going to continue to go on my path. It’s definitely something out of my control. Professional sports is a business at the end of the day. I’m just going about it day by day, and just like y’all are hearing it from ear to ear, post to post. I haven’t really been on social media to really see what’s going on, but I’m here with the team at summer league, and my main focus is, especially when I’m out, to cheer my team. O’Connor: Ultimately it’s making the best of the situation. If he happens to come back, it’s opportunities for you to grow off-ball. Scoot: Exactly. O’Connor: If he’s not back, you’re thrown right in the driver’s seat. Scoot: Exactly. And I’m with that. If he leaves, I’m going to just embrace that. I’m going to embrace being the point guard for the team. And that comes with practice. I don’t have my spot guaranteed; I know that. My goal is to get better every day at practice and get better game by game. -via The Ringer / July 14, 2023
The harsh truth is that the Oregon side’s roster was never constructed well enough to compete for a title. And with Jody Allen, the owner of the franchise, worried about going into the luxury tax, fans have been wanting the franchise to be sold to Phil Knight. Even Dame recently liked a tweet that suggested that the Blazers should be sold to the $42.1 billion worth businessman. -via The Sports Rush / July 14, 2023