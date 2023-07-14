Russell Westbrook invests in Leeds United's ownership group

NBA star Russell Westbrook has become the latest high-profile sporting figure to invest in the 49ers group that is in the process of taking over Leeds United. The group 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has been a shareholder in Leeds since its initial investment in May 2018. Earlier this week, American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas confirmed that they had bought shares in the group, and now LA Clippers star Westbrook has joined forces with them. “I was lucky enough to have conversations with some of the partners in this deal who already have ownership, the 49ers,” Westbrook said at a sports and entertainment summit held by Sportico.
Source: ABC7
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Guaranteed salary in Dillon Brooks’ contract signed this summer:
$86 million
Guaranteed money in contracts signed this summer by Russell Westbrook, Jalen McDaniels, Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker, Malik Beasley, Yuta Watanabe, Seth Curry and Jevon Carter COMBINED:
$61.5 million – 1:19 PM
Guaranteed salary in Dillon Brooks’ contract signed this summer:
$86 million
Guaranteed money in contracts signed this summer by Russell Westbrook, Jalen McDaniels, Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker, Malik Beasley, Yuta Watanabe, Seth Curry and Jevon Carter COMBINED:
$61.5 million – 1:19 PM
