Russell Westbrook invests in Leeds United's ownership group

Paul George: Russ is doing so well off the court that he’s not moved by money. And I talked to him before, and it’s funny because I was like, as I’m talking to him and I know what we can offer him, and it’s like, it’s an awkward moment. Like, should I recruit him back? I don’t want to be that guy that, like, low balls you, right? -via YouTube / July 11, 2023