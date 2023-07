Teams interested in Isaiah Stewart

When Isaiah Stewart came to terms on a four-year, $64 million extension with the Detroit Pistons, it wasn’t exactly surprising to league personnel in attendance. Stewart has shown some real promise as a shooter for a true plus-athlete within a tundra of athleticism. The Pistons, league sources told Yahoo Sports, have received more trade inquiries on Stewart than any member of Detroit’s roster outside of Cade Cunningham dating back to the trade deadline. Stewart also marks the latest first-round big man Pistons general manager Troy Weaver awarded with a lucrative contract. Detroit gave Marvin Bagley a three-year, $37.5 million deal last summer, which Bagley would have struggled, by all accounts, to find a similar number elsewhere. Not to mention the Pistons then acquired former No. 2 pick James Wiseman at the trade deadline.Source: Yahoo! Sports