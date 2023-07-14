Teams interested in Isaiah Stewart

When Isaiah Stewart came to terms on a four-year, $64 million extension with the Detroit Pistons, it wasn’t exactly surprising to league personnel in attendance. Stewart has shown some real promise as a shooter for a true plus-athlete within a tundra of athleticism. The Pistons, league sources told Yahoo Sports, have received more trade inquiries on Stewart than any member of Detroit’s roster outside of Cade Cunningham dating back to the trade deadline. Stewart also marks the latest first-round big man Pistons general manager Troy Weaver awarded with a lucrative contract. Detroit gave Marvin Bagley a three-year, $37.5 million deal last summer, which Bagley would have struggled, by all accounts, to find a similar number elsewhere. Not to mention the Pistons then acquired former No. 2 pick James Wiseman at the trade deadline.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
“He’s not a selfish player at all, he’s always trying to connect the team and connect the dots. I’m a fan of his game and what I’ve seen so far, I’m excited to play with him.”
Q&A with Isaiah Stewart on Ausar Thompson, his new extension and more
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:29 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
NEW: Sat down for a one-on-one with Isaiah Stewart yesterday in Vegas.
Q&A on his new $64 million extension, becoming an Ausar Thompson fan, offseason priorities and more.
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 8:02 AM
Detroit, and in particular Troy Weaver, continues to believe that one day, sooner rather than later, it’ll all connect. “I told Troy that my goal has always been to prove him right,” Isaiah Stewart told The Athletic via telephone on Tuesday. “I told him my next goal is to outplay this contract and continue to prove him right. Troy is someone who believes in me and my game, what I can become. My goal has always been to prove him right. I want to prove myself right, too. I put in a lot of work. “It makes me feel very grateful. They’re rewarding me for the work that I’ve done and what I can become. I’m very appreciative to the front office, (owner) Tom Gores, Troy.” -via The Athletic / July 12, 2023
The possibility of what Duren and Stewart could become as a defensive tandem tantalizes the organization. However, it really only works on offense if Stewart’s shooting is legitimate, as are the spurts he showed putting the ball on the floor. “To me, it doesn’t matter,” Stewart said. “I want to be as versatile I can. Put me at the four, put me at the five, small-ball five … it doesn’t matter. I’ve shown that I can play the four. I know I’m just tapping into it. There’s a lot for me to still tap into. You know, I am a power forward. I transitioned my game to become a power forward. I have the versatility to go play small-ball five and guard one through five. I’m able to play both.” -via The Athletic / July 12, 2023
Mike Curtis: “We’re all just the same age and we’re growing together.” – Isaiah Stewart on the positives of being on a young team. -via Twitter @MikeACurtis2 / July 12, 2023
