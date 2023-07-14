Zach LaVine doesn't expect a trade to happen: 'But if it does, Chicago always has my love'

Hence, until the front office tells him otherwise, he’s committed to being a Chicago Bull and assumes he’ll remain just that. He doesn’t foresee him being traded in the near future. “I always rep my city whichever team I’m playing for to the best,” LaVine said. “And Chicago’s loved me and called me one of their own since I’ve been there. I don’t see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love.”
Source: Ryan Taylor @ NBC Sports Chicago
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would be sending Zach LaVine to the Miami Heat.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine will be teeing off with Kyle Lowry and Ray Allen in the American Century Classic golf tournament this Friday.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would be sending Zach LaVine to the Miami Heat.
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Is Zach LaVine the greatest Chicago athlete ever? His quest continues from NBA All-Star to Baseball Celebrity Game home run king to now the American Century Golf Tournament starting today.
Is Zach LaVine the greatest Chicago athlete ever? His quest continues from NBA All-Star to Baseball Celebrity Game home run king to now the American Century Golf Tournament starting today.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would be sending Zach LaVine to the Miami Heat.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Bulls star Zach LaVine went yard in a big way during the 2023 MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Zach LaVine jokingly asked when he's demanding a trade to the Knicks.

"Aww man, talk to Donovan."
"Aww man, talk to Donovan."
Zach LaVine jokingly asked when he's demanding a trade to the Knicks.
When there’s smoke, there’s fire. But sometimes, according to Zach LaVine, there’s a little too much smoke. The Bulls guard has been thrown around in trade rumors every which way this offseason. It’s been well reported by NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson the Bulls have engaged in talks about their franchise cornerpiece this offseason. But LaVine’s not buying into the rumors. “It is always rumors,” LaVine told NBC Sports Bay Area. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 14, 2023
How does LaVine feel about the trade rumors? “I’ve been with the Bulls for seven years. I’ve had my name in trade talks,” LaVine said. You don’t love it, but you understand the business. I’ve been traded before, so you understand it.” -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 14, 2023
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine paid $34 million for an Orange County mansion with ocean views of Newport Beach. LaVine purchased the 11,200-square-foot home in April, but California Listings only recently identified the NBA star as the buyer. The home sits in Pelican Crest, a gated community within Newport Coast. According to Orange City Business Journal, LaVine’s $34 million purchase is the most-ever spent on a home in Pelican Crest. -via Front Office Sports / July 10, 2023