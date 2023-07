Zach LaVine doesn't expect a trade to happen: 'But if it does, Chicago always has my love'

Hence, until the front office tells him otherwise, he’s committed to being a Chicago Bull and assumes he’ll remain just that. He doesn’t foresee him being traded in the near future. “I always rep my city whichever team I’m playing for to the best,” LaVine said. “And Chicago’s loved me and called me one of their own since I’ve been there. I don’t see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love.” Source: Ryan Taylor @ NBC Sports Chicago