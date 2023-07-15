Damian Lillard trade could be weeks or months away

Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn : – Timeline for potential deal still likely to be weeks or months from now. – Trail Blazers will not rush into what they consider a “bad deal” from the Heat. – Miami doesn’t want to bid against themselves for Lillard: “They know that the market does not love the idea of paying Damian Lillard a $60 million average at 35 and 36 years old.” – Portland is motivated to wait this out, unless Miami offered all of their potential assets right now.
Source: Twitter @esidery
Source: Twitter @esidery
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat closes Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday against the Trail Blazers (8 p.m., ESPN 2). Winner gets Damian Lillard. – 12:48 AM
Heat closes Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday against the Trail Blazers (8 p.m., ESPN 2). Winner gets Damian Lillard. – 12:48 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn:
– Timeline for potential deal still likely to be weeks or months from now.
– Trail Blazers will not rush into what they consider a “bad deal” from the Heat.
– Miami doesn’t want to bid against themselves for Lillard: “They know that… pic.twitter.com/aZHUBb8gPL – 10:51 PM
Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn:
– Timeline for potential deal still likely to be weeks or months from now.
– Trail Blazers will not rush into what they consider a “bad deal” from the Heat.
– Miami doesn’t want to bid against themselves for Lillard: “They know that… pic.twitter.com/aZHUBb8gPL – 10:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
PODCAST: @BrennaGreene_ joins me to recap Summer League and discuss the latest non-developments in the Dame saga rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-late…
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=6TMYBQ… – 9:06 PM
PODCAST: @BrennaGreene_ joins me to recap Summer League and discuss the latest non-developments in the Dame saga rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-late…
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=6TMYBQ… – 9:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Lillard trade, ‘Won’t make it out of the first round’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/pau… – 4:59 PM
From earlier — Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Lillard trade, ‘Won’t make it out of the first round’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/pau… – 4:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/ask… – 4:59 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/ask… – 4:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have $9,861,543 in space before they incur repeater luxury tax penalties. A practical example of what that looks like for a team that could be involved as a third party in any Damian Lillard trade.
trib.al/PilZ5Di – 3:10 PM
Nets have $9,861,543 in space before they incur repeater luxury tax penalties. A practical example of what that looks like for a team that could be involved as a third party in any Damian Lillard trade.
trib.al/PilZ5Di – 3:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think we all agree that Damian Lillard is probably going to end up with the Heat.
I just want to ask this hypothetically… what do they do if he doesn’t?
They’ve lost two starters already. Is there another viable player to offer Herro+three 1sts for? KAT? Less for Harden? – 12:37 PM
I think we all agree that Damian Lillard is probably going to end up with the Heat.
I just want to ask this hypothetically… what do they do if he doesn’t?
They’ve lost two starters already. Is there another viable player to offer Herro+three 1sts for? KAT? Less for Harden? – 12:37 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I chatted with Scoot Henderson about the Damian Lillard situation, falling to the Blazers at #3, his development, and his desire to be great.
New @ringer Q&A: theringer.com/nba/2023/7/14/… – 12:35 PM
I chatted with Scoot Henderson about the Damian Lillard situation, falling to the Blazers at #3, his development, and his desire to be great.
New @ringer Q&A: theringer.com/nba/2023/7/14/… – 12:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Lillard trade, ‘Won’t make it out of the first round’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/pau… – 12:24 PM
Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Lillard trade, ‘Won’t make it out of the first round’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/pau… – 12:24 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“I want to be known as somebody that can play all around the floor.”
@KevinOConnorNBA sat down with Scoot Henderson at summer league to chat about his development, his desire to be great, and the ongoing Dame situation.
theringer.com/nba/2023/7/14/… – 12:03 PM
“I want to be known as somebody that can play all around the floor.”
@KevinOConnorNBA sat down with Scoot Henderson at summer league to chat about his development, his desire to be great, and the ongoing Dame situation.
theringer.com/nba/2023/7/14/… – 12:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/ask… – 11:01 AM
ASK IRA: Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/ask… – 11:01 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
What can the Heat actually offer for Damian Lillard, and why are the Blazers so hesitant to accept it?
By: @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/what-… – 10:57 AM
What can the Heat actually offer for Damian Lillard, and why are the Blazers so hesitant to accept it?
By: @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/what-… – 10:57 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Damian Lillard be traded to the Miami Heat this offseason?
@TMac_213 shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/9HQCAJw6tC – 10:40 AM
Will Damian Lillard be traded to the Miami Heat this offseason?
@TMac_213 shares his thoughts with @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 pic.twitter.com/9HQCAJw6tC – 10:40 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Reiter Than You is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: A Dame trade update, Messi in America, a dinner journey sparks some anger, DTs getting paid, @stevebeuerlein, Bum Of The Week, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:46 AM
Reiter Than You is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: A Dame trade update, Messi in America, a dinner journey sparks some anger, DTs getting paid, @stevebeuerlein, Bum Of The Week, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:46 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Damian Lillard trade, ‘Won’t make it out of the first round’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/pau… “If you add to that team and gut that team by getting Dame, they borderline might not make it to the playoffs or out of the first round.” – 9:25 AM
Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Damian Lillard trade, ‘Won’t make it out of the first round’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/pau… “If you add to that team and gut that team by getting Dame, they borderline might not make it to the playoffs or out of the first round.” – 9:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/ask… Plus: The Caleb Martin factor; Will there be Jovic minutes? – 8:21 AM
Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/14/ask… Plus: The Caleb Martin factor; Will there be Jovic minutes? – 8:21 AM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
A different Heat formulation for Damian Lillard:
▪️ Heat amend OKC pick protection on its 2025 1st
▪️ Heat offer 3 firsts + Tyler Herro (+ whatever else)
▪️ Blazers re-trade Herro as desired – 4:55 AM
A different Heat formulation for Damian Lillard:
▪️ Heat amend OKC pick protection on its 2025 1st
▪️ Heat offer 3 firsts + Tyler Herro (+ whatever else)
▪️ Blazers re-trade Herro as desired – 4:55 AM
More on this storyline
@Dame_Lillard clarified that he did not mean to like the tweet stating that Jody Allen should sell the team, and states that she has been nothing but good to him, and that he would never disrespect her like that. -via Twitter / July 15, 2023
Anthony Chiang: For those asking whether a Damian Lillard trade is close: As of yesterday, there had been no significant movement on trade talks. The Blazers continue to take a patient approach, like Cronin emphasized earlier this week. We’ll see how long that continues … -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / July 14, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski on where things stand between the Trail Blazers and Heat on a potential Damian Lillard trade: It could take weeks, it could take months… The absence of a real deadline lurking on a Damian Lillard trade – there’s no trade deadline coming, there’s no NBA Draft, there’s no July 1 free agency about to start – all those landmarks on the NBA calendar give teams motivation and parameters to get big deals done. The next real deadline for any of these teams is the start of training camp in late September. So I think for the Portland Trail Blazers, they don’t want to rush into what they consider to be a bad deal. The Miami Heat, the team that is most motivated to trade for Damian Lillard, where he wants to end up, they don’t want to be in a situation where they’re bidding against themselves right now. They look out into the marketplace, they see teams that are – they know the market does not love the idea of paying Damian Lillard a $60 million average at 35 and 36 years old over the last two years of that deal. If this was a contract with two years left, it would be different, perhaps. So there’s no rush for either side to be real aggressive in their conversations with each other. For Portland, they’re motivated to wait this out and continue to see ‘How do we get the most back for Damian Lillard?’ They don’t see it as moving quickly for a deal unless Miami came with all of its assets. They know what they’re able to trade for Lillard, but they’re not motivated to do that right now. They’d be bidding against themselves. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 14, 2023