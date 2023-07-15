Harry Giles workout attended by Pistons, Cavaliers, Knicks, Bucks, Timberwolves, more

Harry Giles, the former No. 20 pick of the 2017 draft, recently worked out for several teams in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League. Among those who sent representatives to attend the workout included the Pistons, Cavaliers, Knicks, Bucks, and Timberwolves, league sources told HoopsHype.
My chat with Harry Giles about his desire to resume his NBA career at 25-years-old, his time with the Kings, departure from the league and, now healthy, his journey to his workout in Las Vegas.

"I've got that fire back again."
“I’ve got that fire back again.” @HGiiizzle
FULL INTERVIEW: fox40.com/sports/basketb… pic.twitter.com/WGE6aTueKI – 4:37 PM
More on this storyline
Sean Cunningham: I attended Harry Giles workout yesterday & sat-down with him for an extended discussion about his desire to get back to the NBA, reflect on his journey, which includes his time with the Sacramento Kings. More to come & entire interview to be shared soon. @HGiiizzle pic.twitter.com/ytq5ow2nq0 -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / July 11, 2023
Chris Haynes: Footage of Harry Giles III private workout in Las Vegas in front of a dozen or so NBA scouts and executives. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 11, 2023
Law Murray: Per sources: Two players in Las Vegas for workouts with NBA teams include 2013 lottery pick Ben McLemore and 2017 first round pick Harry Giles III -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 9, 2023
