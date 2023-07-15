Harry Giles workout attended by Pistons, Cavaliers, Knicks, Bucks, Timberwolves, more

Harry Giles, the former No. 20 pick of the 2017 draft, recently worked out for several teams in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League. Among those who sent representatives to attend the workout included the Pistons, Cavaliers, Knicks, Bucks, and Timberwolves, league sources told HoopsHype.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
My chat with Harry Giles about his desire to resume his NBA career at 25-years-old, his time with the Kings, departure from the league and, now healthy, his journey to his workout in Las Vegas.
“I’ve got that fire back again.” @HGiiizzle
FULL INTERVIEW: fox40.com/sports/basketb… pic.twitter.com/WGE6aTueKI4:37 PM

