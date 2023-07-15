Hornets monitoring Delon Wright as a trade target

Looking ahead, Delon Wright is a trade target the Hornets are monitoring, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Delon Wright is a perfectly respectable backup on paper but being on six teams in five years is something I’d want to know more about. Not sure how I feel about giving up a trade asset for a backup guard on a one year rental. – 12:46 PM
Following a report from Yahoo’s Jake Fischer that the Washington Wizards are seeking draft compensation for guards Monte Morris and Delon Wright, rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe both guards could command one or two second-round picks in trade discussions. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
The Wolves did look at other options to use Prince’s contract to swing a deal before it was set to be guaranteed, but could not find a workable trade before the deadline on Wednesday. One of the teams the Wolves had several conversations with, according to sources on both sides of it, was the Washington Wizards. Monte Morris, who played for Connelly on the Denver Nuggets, and Delon Wright were among the players discussed, but there was never any real traction on a deal. -via The Athletic / June 29, 2023
As the Friday legal tampering green flag nears, teams continue to try to get in front of it with trades. League sources tell The Athletic that the Minnesota Timberwolves, looking for point guard depth behind Mike Conley, Jr., have engaged the Wizards in discussions about acquiring either veteran Monte Morris, Washington’s current starter at the point, or veteran Delon Wright, who again was one of the league’s better defensive guards last season after returning from an early-season hamstring pull. -via The Athletic / June 28, 2023