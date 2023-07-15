JaVale McGee done with the Mavericks?

“JaVale’s not in the Mavericks plans,” Dameris tells ESPN beat reporter Tim MacMahon on the Howdy Partners with Tim MacMahon podcast. “He won’t be on the roster to start the season. He’s either gonna be included in a trade or stretch-and-waived.”
Source: Quenton Albertie @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Dugat @mdug
I get people saying that if there was nothing of value for THJ then it makes sense to keep him.
My issue is that it sounds like there was value, but the Mavs insisted on McGee (if Ayton rumors are true). – 1:06 PM
League sources say that the talks were sturdy enough to discuss a potential trade framework — Bogdanović and Killian Hayes coming to Dallas, Tim Hardaway Jr. and JaVale McGee going out — but it’s unclear what else would have been required from each party to expand it to a four-team deal and what ultimately caused those talks, however serious, to stall. (Dallas is incredibly cautious to trade its 2027 first-round pick, one team source says, which the team could not put typical protections due to the first-rounders which it owes.) By Tuesday afternoon, Dallas’ front office was content with completing the Williams sign-and-trade as it existed without additions. -via The Athletic / July 14, 2023
The Mavericks, I’m told, have indeed likely moved on from Theo Pinson. The free agent swingman, as things stand entering summer league, is not expected back in Dallas as part of the many changes anticipated to the Luka Dončić/Irving supporting cast. Trading Tim Hardaway Jr. and either trading or releasing JaVale McGee remain expected moves beyond all of the action in North Texas so far. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 9, 2023
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. this summer, according to Marc Stein of Substack. The team is also expected to either trade or release JaVale McGee. -via RealGM / July 8, 2023