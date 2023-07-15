Jay Scrubb secures two-way contract with Celtics

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Globe: #Celtics have signed Jay Scrubb. 2/3 two way spots filled. – 7:31 PM
Globe: #Celtics have signed Jay Scrubb. 2/3 two way spots filled. – 7:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
According to multiple league sources, Celtics summer league standout Jay Scrubb has agreed to a two-way contract with Boston. – 6:12 PM
According to multiple league sources, Celtics summer league standout Jay Scrubb has agreed to a two-way contract with Boston. – 6:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Facilitating on the summer C’s continues to flow inconsistently. Rough half bogged down by 10 TOV. Need to just get the shots up, as Jay Scrubb (3/6 FG) continues to do when there’s space. – 7:20 PM
Facilitating on the summer C’s continues to flow inconsistently. Rough half bogged down by 10 TOV. Need to just get the shots up, as Jay Scrubb (3/6 FG) continues to do when there’s space. – 7:20 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
There might be better options elsewhere but from this Celtics summer roster I’d give Jay Scrubb one of the remaining two-ways. – 7:16 PM
There might be better options elsewhere but from this Celtics summer roster I’d give Jay Scrubb one of the remaining two-ways. – 7:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Im not sure Jay Scrubb is necessarily in play for a C’s spot. Heard he left last 2 spots to pursue something bigger than a 2way. If he keeps hitting everything though…51.4% FG on 11 shots, 46.2% 3PT on 4 per game. Decent size to defend guards. Celts have those pair of 2ways… – 2:18 PM
Im not sure Jay Scrubb is necessarily in play for a C’s spot. Heard he left last 2 spots to pursue something bigger than a 2way. If he keeps hitting everything though…51.4% FG on 11 shots, 46.2% 3PT on 4 per game. Decent size to defend guards. Celts have those pair of 2ways… – 2:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jordan Walsh dislodged the ball in the back court then at the top of the zone before Jay Scrubb got to the corner for a key stop late up 5. Walsh cuts after a Bolcerowski Oreb and likely ices this one.
Walsh today: 22 PTS 8 REB 2 AST 1 STL 9/19 FG 2/7 3PT 2/4 FT. Nicely done. – 12:09 AM
Jordan Walsh dislodged the ball in the back court then at the top of the zone before Jay Scrubb got to the corner for a key stop late up 5. Walsh cuts after a Bolcerowski Oreb and likely ices this one.
Walsh today: 22 PTS 8 REB 2 AST 1 STL 9/19 FG 2/7 3PT 2/4 FT. Nicely done. – 12:09 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
15 first-half points for Jay Scrubb in 13 minutes as he continues his bid for a two-way contract. #Celtics – 11:09 PM
15 first-half points for Jay Scrubb in 13 minutes as he continues his bid for a two-way contract. #Celtics – 11:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Walsh & Banton start 6/22 FG & 1/7 3PT. Both struggling to create their own shot. Part of the flaw of this #Celtics Summer team. Davison has 0 AST. Bigs haven’t connected with the playmakers. Not a great squad. Jay Scrubb remains the bright spot getting to his spots. – 11:07 PM
Walsh & Banton start 6/22 FG & 1/7 3PT. Both struggling to create their own shot. Part of the flaw of this #Celtics Summer team. Davison has 0 AST. Bigs haven’t connected with the playmakers. Not a great squad. Jay Scrubb remains the bright spot getting to his spots. – 11:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I think Jay Scrubb has played well enough this summer to get another look, either as a 2-way or a camp invite somewhere – 10:44 PM
I think Jay Scrubb has played well enough this summer to get another look, either as a 2-way or a camp invite somewhere – 10:44 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Free agent guard Jay Scrubb, his agent Corey Marcum of EZ Sports and Boston Celtics have reached an agreement on a two-way contract, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/v49PMdPU8Q -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / July 15, 2023
The Orlando Magic have waived guard Jay Scrubb, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Scrubb (6’5”, 220, 9/1/00) played in two games during the 2022-23 season with Orlando, averaging 6.5 ppg., 3.0 rpg. and 1.00 stlpg. in 15.1 minpg. He was signed to a two-way contract by Orlando on Mar. 24. Scrubb also appeared in 27 games (25 starts) with Lakeland of the NBA G League, averaging 22.3 ppg., 5.9 rpg. and 2.3 apg. in 31.1 minpg. He led Lakeland and ranked sixth in the NBA G League in scoring. -via NBA.com / June 5, 2023