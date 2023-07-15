Joe Lacob: 'We'd like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to retire as Warriors'

Discussions on extending Klay Thompson, who’s entering the final year of a five-year, $190 million deal, are quiet at this point, according to Lacob, though he remains optimistic that they’ll figure it out at some point. “Certainly, we’d like Steph, Draymond and Klay to retire as Warriors,” he said. “That is my goal, our goal, and I think it’s a good likelihood that’ll happen.”
Source: Madeline Kenney @ San Jose Mercury-News
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Exclusive: Warriors owner Joe Lacob on free agency, WNBA expansion, A’s situation and more mercurynews.com/2023/07/15/exc… – 12:46 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Sabrina Ionescu lit up the WNBA 3-point contest with a record-breaking 37 point round, Steph Curry chimed in with a reaction on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/15/ste… – 12:36 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
More anticipated signings made official by the Mavs last night. Seth Curry returns for his 3rd time in Dallas. He joins our broadcast team member Devin Harris along with Morlon Wiley as the only players w/ 3 separate tours of duty w/ the Mavs. 6th all time & 3rd among active… – 9:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Meanwhile in Mykonos, Greece, @KlayThompson is supporting the local junior team pic.twitter.com/1USV59oGdZ – 8:40 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Whether it’s on the basketball court or golf course, Steph Curry has a knack for sinking shots from long distance. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/14/wat… – 4:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Whether it’s on the basketball court or golf course, Steph Curry has a knack for sinking shots from long distance. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/14/wat… – 6:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points off the bench (last 40 seasons):
13,396 — Lou Williams
11,279 — Jamal Crawford
11,147 — Dell Curry
9,569 — Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/WKN55AZkTe – 2:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
From yesterday, Steph Curry explains why the Knicks “got a good one.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:02 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steph Curry talks former teammate Donte DiVincenzo ahead of The American Century Championships: “He’s all about basketball, he’s all about winning. He brings great energy to the locker room,” Curry said of the newest Knick. More here: sny.tv/articles/steph… – 9:31 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steph Curry on Donte DiVincenzo:
“I used to call him the vet even though he’s still on the younger side just because he has that spirit about him.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Steph Curry vouches for new Knick Donte DiVincenzo nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:44 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steph Curry talks former teammate Donte DiVincenzo ahead of The American Century Championships: “He’s all about basketball, he’s all about winning. He brings great energy to the locker room,” Curry said of the newest Knick. More here: sny.tv/articles/steph… – 5:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“He’s all about winning….And he plays way beyond his years. He’s good on both sides of the ball, he can play-make better than most people probably realize.”
Steph Curry on Donte DiVincenzo. Curry was asked about DiVincenzo while promoting The American Century Championship. – 5:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 15+ stocks:
4 — Hakeem Olajuwon
3 — Manute Bol
2 — David Robinson, Mark Eaton
1 — Draymond Green, Shaquille O’Neal
Who is most likely to join the list? pic.twitter.com/YKssJzZo6s – 4:31 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Jarace Walker, who has a little Draymond Green in his game, “might be my third favorite player in this draft after Wembanyama and Brandon Miller,” writes @coachthorpe. He says the Rockets made a mistake: Walker would have been 🔥 next to Jabari Smith, Jr. truehoop.com/p/david-thorpe… – 4:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 20+ PPG on 50/40/90% in a season:
Larry Bird (2x)
Kevin Durant (2x)
Steph Curry
Dirk Nowitzki
Kyrie Irving
Who is most likely to join this elite list? pic.twitter.com/4gjVE0SRQx – 9:48 AM
There’s also no question that Draymond Green punching Poole in the preseason had a psychological impact on the team last season. “We had to change something,” Lacob said. “While it’s a short-term move, Chris Paul is a fabulous Hall of Famer who will I think certainly help our second unit, help our first unit if he plays there, wherever he plays, he’s a tremendous guy.” Is that a hint from the team owner that Paul could be coming off the bench for the first time in his 18-year NBA career? Not quite. “That’s up to the coaches,” Lacob said. “I’m sure they’re talking about it, but who knows? He might start, he might not. … The point is to get a lot of talent out there and to see [what happens]. Who starts doesn’t really matter anyway, it’s who finishes the game.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / July 15, 2023
Poole wouldn’t answer questions about how the altercation with Draymond Green at training camp last season impacted his own time with the Warriors. A source told ESPN that Golden State handled the trade well and that Poole was excited for his opportunity in D.C. While there are always emotions and a sense of shock following a trade, the source said, Poole is settling down and looking forward, not back. -via ESPN / July 11, 2023
Paul was introduced as the Warriors’ newest point guard Sunday night ahead of Golden State’s second summer league game. Given Paul’s history with the Warriors, several sources noted to ESPN how it’s a bit weird to see Paul’s name and number on a Golden State jersey. A source also told ESPN they are still curious about how Paul will fit with the Warriors, especially playing alongside Draymond Green. -via ESPN / July 11, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: Klay Thompson is in Mykonos these days. He continues to put in work during his off-season and he made some fans happy, signing autographs. #dubnation 📸 @aom_bc -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 15, 2023
“The system becomes so clogged by a whole group of grossly overpaid players that don’t bring in revenues, don’t sell tickets, don’t sell concessions,” Falk said. “They’re good players, but they’re artificially overpaid, because of the foolish restraint in the system.” “How do you differentiate Curry from Klay Thompson?” Falk continued. “How do you differentiate Giannis [Antetokounmpo] from Middleton? How do you differentiate [Jayson] Tatum from [Jaylen] Brown? You know, that’s the whole point. They created a system where it’s like gross homogenization. For me, that took all my excitement away from being in this business because you can’t differentiate yourself.” -via GQ.com / July 12, 2023
Anthony Slater: Jordan Poole: “I can text Steph. I can text Klay. I can call them. Have a conversation. That doesn’t leave. That doesn’t go anywhere. If anything, I just know their plays. The split actions.” pic.twitter.com/bQMV6Xe1bV -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 8, 2023
AJ Feldman: Steph Curry with the ridiculous breaking bomb of a birdie putt at the American Century Championship. With the trademark no-look walkway. He’s currently tied for the lead at the celebrity event. -via Twitter / July 15, 2023
Clutch Points: Stephen Curry drains this putt from WAY downtown while looking away 🔥 (via @NBCSports) pic.twitter.com/WC7cLTGVXg -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 14, 2023
Clutch Points: Steph Curry was pouring fans some shots and taking them himself at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe 🥃🥃 (via @kirstenlizmoran) pic.twitter.com/a7a8sZtg3a -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 14, 2023
