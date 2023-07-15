Knicks, Suns, Pacers discussed trade involving Evan Fournier and Cameron Payne

New York, Phoenix, and Indiana had exploratory discussions on a three-team trade where Cameron Payne would’ve joined the Knicks, TJ McConnell would’ve joined the Suns, and Evan Fournier and draft pick compensation would’ve gone to the Pacers, league sources told HoopsHype. There were also variations of the talks, which involved Jordan Nwora, HoopsHype has learned. Had the trade come to fruition, New York would’ve created a traded player exception of over $19 million. However, talks have since stalled.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne returns home to Memphis (story via @DamichaelC) #Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne returns home (story via @DamichaelC) #Sums
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Phoenix Suns point guard and former Lausanne star Cameron Payne pulled up to the Memphis Pro-Am tonight 👀🏀 pic.twitter.com/8DZWxeDw9L – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: Phoenix Suns exploring ‘trade scenarios’ with Cameron Payne, interested in T.J. McConnell (w/video) #Suns #NBASummerLeague #Pacers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:04 PM
Maybe there’s some business to be done with the Knicks. Rival front offices continue to say New York remains engaged on trade avenues for veteran shooter Evan Fournier, and the Knicks are amenable to doing so as part of multi-team frameworks, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 12, 2023
The Knicks and Clippers originally had trade talks surrounding Paul George at the NBA Draft. At the time, New York was considering a package featuring Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, and three first-round picks in exchange for George, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 6, 2023
Even though there are still almost two months remaining until the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the French national team’s 12-man roster is already clear. Head coach Vincent Collet went on the French TV3 channel on a special mini-show and announced the roster that’s going to compete for medals in the World Cup. NBA star Rudy Gobert headlines the roster after confirming that he will participate in the tournament. His fellow NBA compatriots Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, and Frank Ntilikina are also included on the roster. -via BasketNews / June 29, 2023
