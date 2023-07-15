Lakers restricted in what they can offer to sign Christian Wood

Boards: Have you heard about the Lakers being linked to Christian Wood? Marc Stein: The Lakers have openly stated they want another big and Christian Wood is by far the most talented big man available. But the Lakers are obviously restricted in what they can offer.
Source: Marc Stein’s Substack
Best free agents remaining:
Christian Wood
PJ Washington
Kelly Oubre
Ayo Dosunmu
Jaylen Nowell
Terrence Ross
Ffor those trying to keep track. – 9:23 AM
Two players to monitor in the free agent market are Kelly Oubre Jr. and Christian Wood.
The top available unrestricted free agents available seem destined to sign one-year prove-it deals soon in order to reestablish their value.
Both players could provide scoring for a… pic.twitter.com/STvrXL9VGC – 4:14 PM
Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for that 14th roster spot, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Lakers had interest in Dario Saric before he signed with the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, those sources said. Pelinka clarified that Los Angeles is hoping to find a player that is different than Hayes from a skill-set perspective. -via The Athletic / July 10, 2023
Interestingly, the team reportedly sees Hayes playing the role Howard had that year, rather than being a clone of McGee. There have been whispers that the Lakers may end up signing Christian Wood in order to add a 5 who can stretch the floor. At 6-foot-9, Wood is a dependable 3-point shooter, but he has a reputation as lacking on the defensive end. But if they do end up acquiring that type of 5, it could open up the opportunity for Davis to start at power forward once again, just as he did in the 2019-20 season, at least hypothetically. -via Lakers Daily / July 10, 2023