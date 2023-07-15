LeBron James going back to No. 23 for his jersey number

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will change his uniform from No. 6 to No. 23 next season. “It’s LeBron’s decision,” Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” The NBA retired No. 6 league-wide last August; James wore it a final season to honor Russell
Source: Twitter @mcten
Source: Twitter @mcten
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James wasn’t getting two numbers retired but No. 23 will one day hang from the rafters at Staples Center. He led the Lakers to a title wearing No. 23 and helped L.A. heal following the passing of Kobe. I’ll always feel LeBron became a Laker the moment the gave that speech. pic.twitter.com/Hsgb4Ruegz – 9:50 PM
LeBron James wasn’t getting two numbers retired but No. 23 will one day hang from the rafters at Staples Center. He led the Lakers to a title wearing No. 23 and helped L.A. heal following the passing of Kobe. I’ll always feel LeBron became a Laker the moment the gave that speech. pic.twitter.com/Hsgb4Ruegz – 9:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James to change uniform from 6 to 23 next season, per agent
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 9:23 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James to change uniform from 6 to 23 next season, per agent
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 9:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James will change his jersey from No. 6 to No. 23 next season in a nod of respect to Bill Russell, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN es.pn/44utwTC – 9:07 PM
New story: LeBron James will change his jersey from No. 6 to No. 23 next season in a nod of respect to Bill Russell, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN es.pn/44utwTC – 9:07 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will change his uniform from No. 6 to No. 23 next season. “It’s LeBron’s decision,” Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” The NBA retired No. 6 league-wide last August; James wore it a final season to honor Russell – 8:45 PM
LeBron James will change his uniform from No. 6 to No. 23 next season. “It’s LeBron’s decision,” Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” The NBA retired No. 6 league-wide last August; James wore it a final season to honor Russell – 8:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 25-PPG seasons on 50+ FG%:
11 – LeBron James
11 – Karl Malone
10 – Kareem Abdul Jabbar
10 – Kevin Durant
10 – Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/3XxqIynrRP – 10:00 AM
Most 25-PPG seasons on 50+ FG%:
11 – LeBron James
11 – Karl Malone
10 – Kareem Abdul Jabbar
10 – Kevin Durant
10 – Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/3XxqIynrRP – 10:00 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Fridays’ @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss the theatricality of LeBron’s official return for his 21st season, and Darvin Ham’s bold interview w/@TheSteinLine and @ChrisBHaynes, where he talks all kind of (bleep). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:58 AM
Fridays’ @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss the theatricality of LeBron’s official return for his 21st season, and Darvin Ham’s bold interview w/@TheSteinLine and @ChrisBHaynes, where he talks all kind of (bleep). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teenagers with multiple 40-point games:
LeBron James
Anthony Edwards
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/d4YOwqOwFN – 11:07 AM
Teenagers with multiple 40-point games:
LeBron James
Anthony Edwards
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/d4YOwqOwFN – 11:07 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
On today’s The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN and @TimBontemps, we discuss the SHOCKING news that LeBron isn’t retiring, Mat Ishbia’s “We are going to win at everything we do” philosophy in Phoenix and some of Adam Silver’s recent comments. youtu.be/g0NdZqYYJlE – 9:59 AM
On today’s The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN and @TimBontemps, we discuss the SHOCKING news that LeBron isn’t retiring, Mat Ishbia’s “We are going to win at everything we do” philosophy in Phoenix and some of Adam Silver’s recent comments. youtu.be/g0NdZqYYJlE – 9:59 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ coming up at 7p…
-Lebron not retiring (no surprise), what happens after this season?
-Give AD the extension on August 4th or wait?
-Darvin Ham responds to Michael Malone comments
Guest: Max Christie
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:56 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ coming up at 7p…
-Lebron not retiring (no surprise), what happens after this season?
-Give AD the extension on August 4th or wait?
-Darvin Ham responds to Michael Malone comments
Guest: Max Christie
@ESPNLosAngeles – 9:56 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
10 milestones within reach for LeBron James as Lakers star returns for his 21st NBA season
(By @outsidethenba)
cbssports.com/nba/news/10-mi… – 3:32 PM
10 milestones within reach for LeBron James as Lakers star returns for his 21st NBA season
(By @outsidethenba)
cbssports.com/nba/news/10-mi… – 3:32 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: The NFL is a viper’s nest, Gruden wants to burn it down, LeBron’s fake retirement talk, USMNT stumbles, @SamQuinnCBS, Wimbledon, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more,
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
Free @Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:45 AM
The radio show is live from 10-noon ET: The NFL is a viper’s nest, Gruden wants to burn it down, LeBron’s fake retirement talk, USMNT stumbles, @SamQuinnCBS, Wimbledon, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more,
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@CBSSportsRadio
Free @Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:45 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James confirms what everyone already knew: He’s not retiring
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 3:30 AM
LeBron James confirms what everyone already knew: He’s not retiring
nbcsports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 3:30 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James: That day is not today
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 3:21 AM
LeBron James: That day is not today
sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 3:21 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
We all knew LeBron wasn’t going to retire. He was emotional after getting swept in the Western Conference Finals amid a turbulent season in which the Lakers were in 13th place in February. LeBron wants to play with Bronny — and unless health gets in the way, he will set the… – 12:23 AM
We all knew LeBron wasn’t going to retire. He was emotional after getting swept in the Western Conference Finals amid a turbulent season in which the Lakers were in 13th place in February. LeBron wants to play with Bronny — and unless health gets in the way, he will set the… – 12:23 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron, Melo, D-Wade, CP3. ESPYs.
2016 —> 2023 pic.twitter.com/yAb76jUsbm – 12:20 AM
LeBron, Melo, D-Wade, CP3. ESPYs.
2016 —> 2023 pic.twitter.com/yAb76jUsbm – 12:20 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James used the occasion of the ESPY Awards to officially announce he’ll continue his playing career. He’ll become the sixth player in league history to play in a 21st season or beyond es.pn/46NYzeQ – 12:02 AM
New story: LeBron James used the occasion of the ESPY Awards to officially announce he’ll continue his playing career. He’ll become the sixth player in league history to play in a 21st season or beyond es.pn/46NYzeQ – 12:02 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: LeBron James backs off retirement talk, eyes return to Lakers @washingtonpost @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/07… – 11:55 PM
Story: LeBron James backs off retirement talk, eyes return to Lakers @washingtonpost @PostSports
washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/07… – 11:55 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
After the initial shock from LeBron James’ hinting at retirement wore off, those around the organization have been operating under the assumption that James was playing next season.
On Wednesday, James confirmed he’s returning: theathletic.com/4687695/2023/0… – 11:50 PM
After the initial shock from LeBron James’ hinting at retirement wore off, those around the organization have been operating under the assumption that James was playing next season.
On Wednesday, James confirmed he’s returning: theathletic.com/4687695/2023/0… – 11:50 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Consider this expected news: Lakers star LeBron James is not retiring and will return for 21st NBA season ocregister.com/2023/07/12/lak… – 11:30 PM
Consider this expected news: Lakers star LeBron James is not retiring and will return for 21st NBA season ocregister.com/2023/07/12/lak… – 11:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James says he won’t be retiring after all: ‘Lucky for you guys, that day is not today’
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:11 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James says he won’t be retiring after all: ‘Lucky for you guys, that day is not today’
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:11 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron not retiring… SHOCKER! Did anyone really think he was walking away without a farewell tour? lol – 10:15 PM
LeBron not retiring… SHOCKER! Did anyone really think he was walking away without a farewell tour? lol – 10:15 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Glad LeBron cleared up that he’s not retiring for all the people who thought he was being serious after the Denver series. – 10:04 PM
Glad LeBron cleared up that he’s not retiring for all the people who thought he was being serious after the Denver series. – 10:04 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
LeBron James at the ESPYs, after winning Best Record-Breaking Performance: “The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done …. But lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” – 10:04 PM
LeBron James at the ESPYs, after winning Best Record-Breaking Performance: “The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done …. But lucky for you guys, that day is not today.” – 10:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Wasn’t sure which way LeBron was going there for a minute. But, we’ll see him in 2023-24. – 10:02 PM
Wasn’t sure which way LeBron was going there for a minute. But, we’ll see him in 2023-24. – 10:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Scoring King 👑
@KingJames wins the ESPY for the Best Record-Breaking Performance! pic.twitter.com/XT38eFdLD1 – 9:58 PM
The Scoring King 👑
@KingJames wins the ESPY for the Best Record-Breaking Performance! pic.twitter.com/XT38eFdLD1 – 9:58 PM
More on this storyline
“It’s LeBron’s decision,” said Paul, James’ longtime friend and agent. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” -via ESPN / July 15, 2023
Dave McMenamin: I’ve been told LeBron has taken time off to let that foot recover. But lebron has already begun his training regimen to get ready for year 21. -via YouTube / July 14, 2023
Clutch Points: “I’m not surprised… That dude is a superhuman. I’m excited to play with him again for another year.” Max Christie on LeBron coming back next season. (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/hgNyxQyBfV -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 13, 2023