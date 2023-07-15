Mavericks expressed interest in Kelly Oubre Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr.

In other news, the Mavericks have also expressed exploratory interest in several free agent forwards, including Kelly Oubre Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr., league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best free agents remaining:
Christian Wood
PJ Washington
Kelly Oubre
Ayo Dosunmu
Jaylen Nowell
Terrence Ross
Ffor those trying to keep track. – 9:23 AM
Best free agents remaining:
Christian Wood
PJ Washington
Kelly Oubre
Ayo Dosunmu
Jaylen Nowell
Terrence Ross
Ffor those trying to keep track. – 9:23 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Two players to monitor in the free agent market are Kelly Oubre Jr. and Christian Wood.
The top available unrestricted free agents available seem destined to sign one-year prove-it deals soon in order to reestablish their value.
Both players could provide scoring for a… pic.twitter.com/STvrXL9VGC – 4:14 PM
Two players to monitor in the free agent market are Kelly Oubre Jr. and Christian Wood.
The top available unrestricted free agents available seem destined to sign one-year prove-it deals soon in order to reestablish their value.
Both players could provide scoring for a… pic.twitter.com/STvrXL9VGC – 4:14 PM
More on this storyline
With Brandon Miller’s arrival, Gordon Hayward still here and, barring something unforeseen, Miles Bridges in the mix again (we’ll expand on that in the next section below) Charlotte is pretty stocked at the wing position. And that doesn’t even take into account Cody Martin, who appeared in only seven games in 2022-23, and Bryce McGowens. So, there’s really no room for Oubre. Meaning unless the Hornets thin out a suddenly overcrowded position, a return is unlikely. He’ll probably have to wait through the first few waves of free agency before finding a new home. -via Charlotte Observer / June 30, 2023
At this juncture, Max Strus, a career 37.1% 3-point shooter over three seasons with Miami, appears headed out of South Beach on the open market. There are several teams often mentioned by league personnel as Strus suitors, from those with cap room like Detroit, Indiana and Orlando, to teams that have the full mid-level exception like Cleveland, and others that are working to get under the first tax apron and gain access to that $12.2 million salary slot. The Cavaliers are looking at all kinds of wing targets, sources said, from Strus to Kelly Oubre to Georges Niang. There appears to be enough of an interest in Strus around the NBA that league figures aren’t expecting the DePaul product to return to Miami, and Strus sounds likely to command above the full mid-level in average annual salary when everything’s said and done. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 28, 2023
Kelly Iko: I think it’s closer to a pipe dream because the Bucks have expressed an intent to re-sign him. He makes a lot of sense for that core. The Rockets understand this reality. Houston may not be the most attractive place for Brook if he’s trying to compare the level of contention and long-term security. That’s why the Rockets have several succession plans. For example, if Lopez re-signed with Milwaukee, they’d pivot to guys like Clint Capela, Myles Turner, or Kristaps Porzingis. The same goes for their wing targets. They love Cam Johnson, but he’s restricted, and so is Reaves. If the Nets and Lakers are bent on keeping Johnson and Reaves, they have other names in mind, like Dillon Brooks, Josh Hart, and Kelly Oubre. -via HoopsHype / June 13, 2023
According to a source, the Knicks are monitoring the free-agent market for a veteran big. Available players include Gorgui Dieng and Derrick Jones Jr. -via New York Daily News / July 13, 2023
Shams Charania: Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. is declining his $3.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season and entering unrestricted free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 21, 2023
But Derrick Jones Jr. certainly sounded convincing when he answered “for sure” after being asked if he plans to pick up his $3.3 million player option to return to the Chicago Bulls in 2023-24. “Like I told Coach (Billy Donovan) and everybody else, I’m locked in for two years. I didn’t sign for two years for no reason. So I’m here for two years,” Jones Jr. said in an interview with NBC Sports Chicago. “I just gotta sit down with my agent and talk to him, figure things out. But I don’t see why not. I got no other plans, yet.” Jones Jr. appeared in 64 games off the bench, averaging 14 minutes. It’s his least amount of playing time since 2017-18, his second season in the league split between Phoenix and Miami. -via NBC Sports / April 18, 2023