Nets to release Edmond Sumner

Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets are expected to release Edmond Sumner, league sources told @hoopshype . Sumner was a spark plug off the bench averaging 7.1 points in 13.9 minutes last season. The 27-year-old guard is expected to have several potential suitors.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to release Edmond Sumner, league sources told @hoopshype. Sumner was a spark plug off the bench averaging 7.1 points in 13.9 minutes last season. The 27-year-old guard is expected to have several potential suitors. – 10:29 PM
The Brooklyn Nets are expected to release Edmond Sumner, league sources told @hoopshype. Sumner was a spark plug off the bench averaging 7.1 points in 13.9 minutes last season. The 27-year-old guard is expected to have several potential suitors. – 10:29 PM
Edmond Sumner @EdmondSumner
James 1:2-4 always speaks volumes to me because of how I approach adversity now. I control what I can control and know it’s always gone work out. It’s just never the way I expect it. I been in the grind my whole life so I’m a keep doing what I always do GRIND. 🫡 – 6:42 PM
James 1:2-4 always speaks volumes to me because of how I approach adversity now. I control what I can control and know it’s always gone work out. It’s just never the way I expect it. I been in the grind my whole life so I’m a keep doing what I always do GRIND. 🫡 – 6:42 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets and guard Edmond Sumner have agreed to push back his $2.24 million guaranteed salary date for the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Sumner was a spark plug for the Nets off the bench averaging 7.1 points in just 13.9 minutes per game. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 6, 2023
Edmond Sumner: Knew it would take 2 years to get over the injury and trust it fully. Excited to show all this work I been putting in. Healthy summer 🙏🏾🫡 pic.twitter.com/3gT7O77MUA -via Twitter @EdmondSumner / June 22, 2023
Par-Lay Sports & Entertainment: Excited to welcome @Edmond Sumner to the Par-Lay Family! #parlaysports #edmondsumner #nba #basketball -via Instagram / May 25, 2023