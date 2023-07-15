Orlando Magic interest in Pascal Siakam 'more noise than substance' currently

Recently, the Orlando Magic was the latest team linked to Siakam with trade interest reported by SportsNet, but a league source who spoke with HoopsHype called that talk more noise than substance at this time. With Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner entrenched at both forward spots, Siakam would likely have to move to center if acquired. Magic President Jeff Weltman was towards the end of his Raptors tenure when the franchise drafted Siakam, and this would mark the second former Raptor he’s been linked to acquiring following Fred VanVleet’s rumored interest in free agency.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on trade talks surrounding Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Pascal Siakam, a three-team trade discussed by the Knicks, Suns, and Pacers, plus the latest free agency updates on the Nets, Mavericks, Hornets, and Summer League interviews on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:11 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
My story from Game 3 at summer league: a 50-minute delayed start, defensive concerns and point-forward Jarace Walker: fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-summe…
And on Pascal Siakam and how the Pacers aren’t done upgrading the roster fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-inter… – 4:49 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Some Pascal Siakam trade thoughts @hoopshype:
The Atlanta Hawks have been the team most linked to him.
Salary matching is a little tricky since they already traded John Collins, and both Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic have trade restrictions.
hoopshype.com/lists/four-pot… – 4:48 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Potential Raptors Starting lineup:
Schroder: 32.9% from 3-point range (3.4 attempts per game)
O.G. Anunoby: 38.7% (5.5)
Scottie Barnes: 28.1% (2.9)
Pascal Siakam: 32.4% (4.0)
Jakob Poeltl: (0)
Not a lot of shooting there – 5:30 PM
More on this storyline
Aside from Lillard and Harden, Pascal Siakam has been certified as the next biggest trade name on the league’s unforgiving rumor mill. Siakam’s absence also became another hot topic of Summer League. The All-NBA talent has made notable yearly appearances around the event to practice with Raptors teammates and watch Toronto’s exhibition games. It doesn’t appear to be a coincidence the 29-year-old veteran is skipping out the same summer he has an undetermined contract situation and an undetermined city to call home. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 13, 2023
Michael Grange on Pascal Siakam: “He’s been a guy I think around the NBA is known to be available for the right offer. And doesn’t mean he’s gonna get traded.” -via Apple Podcasts / July 12, 2023
One player that appears to be available is Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. There’s been a lot of questions regarding his future in Toronto in recents months. The Pacers are interested and have touched base with Raptors officials, per league sources. Michael Grange of Sportsnet in Toronto first noted on Monday that Indiana reached out. -via Fieldhouse Files / July 12, 2023
