Paul Reed signed an offer sheet with Utah, but didn't really want to go there

Reed joined “The John Kincade Show” on 97.5 The Fanatic to give his reaction to returning to the Sixers, his new possible role under new coach Nick Nurse and other topics: Reed on returning to Philadelphia I’m glad they was able to match the offer. … That’s not a place that I had in mind, but business is business.
Source: Ky Carlin @ Sixers Wire
Yossi Gozlan: Paul Reed cannot be traded to the Utah Jazz for one year and has veto rights over any trade this season. The Philadelphia 76ers are now $6M over the tax with 13 players and 3 on two-ways. They still have enough flexibility below the second apron to use the tax mid-level. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 11, 2023
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said the team might not be done making moves this offseason. Smith joined David James and Patrick Kinahan on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone to discuss the Jazz’s offseason, including how it will approach the rest of the summer. The team took a swing at restricted free agent Paul Reed over the weekend, but the Philadelphia 76ers matched the three-year, $23 million offer from the Jazz on Sunday night. -via KSL Sports / July 10, 2023
As the Houston Rockets general manager 11 years ago, Daryl Morey signed Chicago Bulls restricted free agent center Omer Asik to a three-year, $24.3 million offer sheet. The deal included a “poison pill” provision that backloaded $15 million in the third year of the contract, an idea that Morey — now the Sixers president of basketball operations — worked on with Asik’s agent, Justin Zanik. Now, Zanik is the Jazz GM who delivered that unique guarantee provision in Reed’s offer sheet. Reed was something of a revelation for the Sixers a season ago, playing in 69 games — more than the 63 he played in his first two seasons combined. Reed, the 58th pick in the 2020 NBA draft, ranked in the top 10 in offensive rebounding percentage last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. -via ESPN / July 10, 2023