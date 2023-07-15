Scoot Henderson on Damian Lillard: 'If he leaves, I'm going to just embrace that, I'm going to embrace being the point guard for the team'

Scoot Henderson: Either way, I’m going to continue to go on my path. It’s definitely something out of my control. Professional sports is a business at the end of the day. I’m just going about it day by day, and just like y’all are hearing it from ear to ear, post to post. I haven’t really been on social media to really see what’s going on, but I’m here with the team at summer league, and my main focus is, especially when I’m out, to cheer my team. O’Connor: Ultimately it’s making the best of the situation. If he happens to come back, it’s opportunities for you to grow off-ball. Scoot: Exactly. O’Connor: If he’s not back, you’re thrown right in the driver’s seat. Scoot: Exactly. And I’m with that. If he leaves, I’m going to just embrace that. I’m going to embrace being the point guard for the team. And that comes with practice. I don’t have my spot guaranteed; I know that. My goal is to get better every day at practice and get better game by game.
Source: Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer
Heat closes Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday against the Trail Blazers (8 p.m., ESPN 2). Winner gets Damian Lillard.
PODCAST: @BrennaGreene_ joins me to recap Summer League and discuss the latest non-developments in the Dame saga
Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Lillard trade, 'Won't make it out of the first round'
ASK IRA: Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade?
Nets have $9,861,543 in space before they incur repeater luxury tax penalties. A practical example of what that looks like for a team that could be involved as a third party in any Damian Lillard trade.
I think we all agree that Damian Lillard is probably going to end up with the Heat.
I just want to ask this hypothetically… what do they do if he doesn’t?
They’ve lost two starters already. Is there another viable player to offer Herro+three 1sts for? KAT? Less for Harden? – 12:37 PM
I chatted with Scoot Henderson about the Damian Lillard situation, falling to the Blazers at #3, his development, and his desire to be great.
Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Lillard trade, 'Won't make it out of the first round'
“I want to be known as somebody that can play all around the floor.”
@KevinOConnorNBA sat down with Scoot Henderson at summer league to chat about his development, his desire to be great, and the ongoing Dame situation.
ASK IRA: Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade?
What can the Heat actually offer for Damian Lillard, and why are the Blazers so hesitant to accept it?
Will Damian Lillard be traded to the Miami Heat this offseason?
Reiter Than You is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: A Dame trade update, Messi in America, a dinner journey sparks some anger, DTs getting paid, @stevebeuerlein, Bum Of The Week, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
Paul Pierce still hating on Heat, says with Damian Lillard trade, 'Won't make it out of the first round' "If you add to that team and gut that team by getting Dame, they borderline might not make it to the playoffs or out of the first round."
Do the Heat or Blazers need to win a Lillard trade? Latest "Ask Ira" Plus: The Caleb Martin factor; Will there be Jovic minutes?
Trail Blazers' Scoot Henderson out for remainder of summer league with shoulder injury

#RipCity
Damian Lillard mess continues while Scoot Henderson flashes potential during summer league: Blazer Focused podcast with @CraigBirnbach
Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn : – Timeline for potential deal still likely to be weeks or months from now. – Trail Blazers will not rush into what they consider a “bad deal” from the Heat. – Miami doesn’t want to bid against themselves for Lillard: “They know that the market does not love the idea of paying Damian Lillard a $60 million average at 35 and 36 years old.” – Portland is motivated to wait this out, unless Miami offered all of their potential assets right now. -via Twitter @esidery / July 15, 2023
@Dame_Lillard clarified that he did not mean to like the tweet stating that Jody Allen should sell the team, and states that she has been nothing but good to him, and that he would never disrespect her like that. -via Twitter / July 15, 2023
Anthony Chiang: For those asking whether a Damian Lillard trade is close: As of yesterday, there had been no significant movement on trade talks. The Blazers continue to take a patient approach, like Cronin emphasized earlier this week. We’ll see how long that continues … -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / July 14, 2023
On Damian Lillard’s Future. Scoot Henderson: I’m super blessed to be a Blazer. Being around [head coach] Chauncey Billups, and having Clyde Drexler, and people like that. And Dame has been there to talk to me. Kevin O’Connor: For now. Scoot: Yeah. O’Connor: What have you learned from Dame? Scoot: Just to always stay down. A guy like Dame is very, very humble and always goes back to work. I have similar traits, so just picking his brain about that. -via The Ringer / July 14, 2023
Aaron J. Fentress: According to an NBA source, Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has been shut down for the rest of summer league with a right shoulder strain that occurred Friday against Houston. #ripcity pic.twitter.com/c83ktbeUdn -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / July 13, 2023
According to Bill Simmons, Dame would have opted to stay in Portland only if the front office stayed true to its word that it would do everything to create a championship-contending roster around the superstar. “This is something I heard; I don’t know if people have talked about it,” Simmons said in his latest podcast episode. “But this is what I heard with the Dame story – that when they shut him down, and he had a chance to be first-team All-NBA, he was having a great season, and they were like, ‘No, we’ll obviously get a better pick.’ They talked him into that. ‘We’ll trade the pick.’ And they didn’t know they were getting Scoot.” “I think when they got Scoot, that changed the equation,” Simmons continued. “And that’s what led to the late trade request. … I think there was from the Dame side – I’m not gonna say ‘betrayed’ – but I think there was an understanding that they were gonna make a trade. And I think when they landed Scoot, they realized what they had. It’s like, ‘Dude, we’re keeping Scoot. We’re not trading him.'” -via Basketball Network / July 11, 2023
