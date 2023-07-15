Seth Curry's second year of contract with Mavericks not guaranteed

Michael Scotto: Seth Curry’s two-year, $8 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks is non-guaranteed in the second year of the deal, league sources told @hoopshype.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
More anticipated signings made official by the Mavs last night. Seth Curry returns for his 3rd time in Dallas. He joins our broadcast team member Devin Harris along with Morlon Wiley as the only players w/ 3 separate tours of duty w/ the Mavs. 6th all time & 3rd among active… – 9:25 AM
Yossi Gozlan: The Dallas Mavericks signed Seth Curry with their mid-level exception and gave him flat $4M cap hits, league sources tell @hoopshype. They have $5.4M remaining in their mid-level and preserve their $4.5M bi-annual exception. $4.1M below the tax and $9.2M below the hard cap. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 15, 2023
Jason Dumas: Cory Joseph first played against Steph & Seth Curry way back in elementary school in Toronto. Has known Wiggs most of his life too. Always cool seeing connections that go that far back. Also gave a shoutout to Warriors fans. Cory seems super excited to get to the Bay. pic.twitter.com/OFfLRxX0ca -via Twitter @JDumasReports / July 4, 2023
