Toronto Raptors interested in trading for Tyler Herro

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Lillard sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… – 12:13 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on trade talks surrounding Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Pascal Siakam, a three-team trade discussed by the Knicks, Suns, and Pacers, plus the latest free agency updates on the Nets, Mavericks, Hornets, and Summer League interviews on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Damian Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… Also: Eyes on Whitmore; Vincent’s parting thoughts; thoughts on Strus; Big3 coming; the price of second-rounders. – 9:06 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think we all agree that Damian Lillard is probably going to end up with the Heat.
I just want to ask this hypothetically… what do they do if he doesn’t?
They’ve lost two starters already. Is there another viable player to offer Herro+three 1sts for? KAT? Less for Harden? – 12:37 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
A different Heat formulation for Damian Lillard:
▪️ Heat amend OKC pick protection on its 2025 1st
▪️ Heat offer 3 firsts + Tyler Herro (+ whatever else)
▪️ Blazers re-trade Herro as desired – 4:55 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets: Tyler Herro working out with Ben Simmons amid heavy Brooklyn trade speculation
clutchpoints.com/nets-news-heat… – 8:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With all three of the Nets’ free agents and both first-round picks signed, Brooklyn is $9.8M below the luxury tax.
Tyler Herro 2023-24 salary: $27M
Brooklyn would need to send out $17.2M in a trade to acquire Herro while staying out of the tax. – 3:34 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
If the Heat acquire an unprotected 2025 first-round pick as part of the Damian Lillard trade (perhaps from a 3rd team for Tyler Herro), they’d increase the max # of their own tradable 1sts from 2 to 4: 2024, 2025/2026 (the one OKC doesn’t get), 2028, and 2030. – 11:39 AM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
If the Heat acquire an unprotected 2025 1st as part of the Damian Lillard trade (perhaps from a 3rd team for Herro), they’d increase the max # of their own tradable 1sts from 2 to 4: 2024, 2025/2026 (the one OKC doesn’t get), 2027/2028 (2 years later), 2029/2030 (4 years later). – 11:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyler Herro last season:
20.1 PPG
5.4 RPG
4.2 APG
37.8 3P%
93.4 FT%
Joined Larry Bird as the only players to average 20+ PPG on that high of a FT% over the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rlO9xxXgdz – 9:40 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
In his latest dispatch, @JakeLFischer names Brooklyn, Chicago and Utah as teams mentioned as a third team for Tyler Herro. Adds most executives expect Herro to garner at least a first-round pick. sports.yahoo.com/nba-summer-lea… – 8:48 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Could the Utah Jazz land Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard deal? deseret.com/2023/7/12/2379… pic.twitter.com/GZ8M52te3X – 9:30 PM
Aaron J. Fentress on Damian Lillard trade: If the Blazers can come out of this with four first-round picks, at least one or two young talents, and then salary-filler, that should get it done. I’m told that right now, Miami has three firsts, Tyler Herro, filler and maybe a young player already [as their offer], like willing to go with that. The question is finding that fourth first-round pick. And if you don’t want Herro, you just have to find someone to take Herro and give you another first-round pick. Then you’re at four firsts and at least one young player and salary filler, maybe even two young players. I’m told it’s pretty close, they just have to figure out. They hadn’t really spent much time working it out over the last couple of days. -via Apple Podcasts / July 13, 2023
“When they were doing that stuff, Miami Heat tried to send Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson for a Top 75 player . . . hell no,” Turner said on the “No Chill w Gilbert Arenas” podcast on Fubo Sports. “I don’t give a damn if the points match up or the money. I need me a superstar. So I think Portland has to do what makes sense for them.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 13, 2023
NBA Central: Tyler Herro and Ben Simmons working out together 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LGxNQVbnRz -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 13, 2023
