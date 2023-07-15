Trae Young: 'Ain't really fun being a villain'

Trae Young: 'Ain't really fun being a villain'

Bleacher Report: “S–t ain’t really fun being a villain.” @thetraeyoung on embracing the villain role 🍿 Full episode exclusively in the B/R app @TheVolumeSports
Despite all the not-so-pleasing talks surrounding him and the comparisons with Doncic, Young emphasized that he’s not bothered by it. He also shared that while the narratives surrounding him and Luka are not good, they actually have a good relationship. “I don’t even stress over it no more. I know the real ones get it. I feel like for me, once I win a championship, it’ll even open up more eyes to what I’ve really done. Especially to some of my peers that I’m compared with,” Young explained. “To be honest with you, I have no hate towards nobody, especially Luka. We talk all the time. We got a lot of love for each other, a lot of respect for each other. There’s different agendas, and the way people look at certain people is different. To be honest, I don’t get caught up into it.” -via Clutch Points / July 15, 2023
Trae Young: 2nd🌸💝 #GirlDad -via Twitter @TheTraeYoung / July 14, 2023
Trae Young on John Collins being traded to Utah: “It’s definitely tough seeing him go but at the same time like you know this is the business. JC knows that too like we’ve had conversations over the years and we’re so close that we noticed in the business if we don’t win things can change in a heartbeat. Me as a teammate I loved playing with JC I’ve throwing a lot of lobs to him he’s made me look really good a lot. I’ve always appreciated JC and I wish him nothing but the best.” -via YouTube / July 14, 2023

