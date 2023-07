Trae Young: 'Ain't really fun being a villain'

Despite all the not-so-pleasing talks surrounding him and the comparisons with Doncic, Young emphasized that he’s not bothered by it. He also shared that while the narratives surrounding him and Luka are not good, they actually have a good relationship. “I don’t even stress over it no more. I know the real ones get it. I feel like for me, once I win a championship, it’ll even open up more eyes to what I’ve really done. Especially to some of my peers that I’m compared with,” Young explained. “To be honest with you, I have no hate towards nobody, especially Luka. We talk all the time. We got a lot of love for each other, a lot of respect for each other. There’s different agendas, and the way people look at certain people is different. To be honest, I don’t get caught up into it.” -via Clutch Points / July 15, 2023