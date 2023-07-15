Trae Young on Luka Doncic comparisons: 'Once I win a championship, it'll even open up more eyes to what I've really done'

Despite all the not-so-pleasing talks surrounding him and the comparisons with Doncic, Young emphasized that he’s not bothered by it. He also shared that while the narratives surrounding him and Luka are not good, they actually have a good relationship. “I don’t even stress over it no more. I know the real ones get it. I feel like for me, once I win a championship, it’ll even open up more eyes to what I’ve really done. Especially to some of my peers that I’m compared with,” Young explained. “To be honest with you, I have no hate towards nobody, especially Luka. We talk all the time. We got a lot of love for each other, a lot of respect for each other. There’s different agendas, and the way people look at certain people is different. To be honest, I don’t get caught up into it.”
Source: Angelo Guinhawa @ Clutch Points
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Dallas Mavericks had a challenging offseason ahead of them after finishing the season just 11th in the West.
StatMuse @statmuse
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Trae Young on John Collins being traded to Utah: “It’s definitely tough seeing him go but at the same time like you know this is the business. JC knows that too like we’ve had conversations over the years and we’re so close that we noticed in the business if we don’t win things can change in a heartbeat. Me as a teammate I loved playing with JC I’ve throwing a lot of lobs to him he’s made me look really good a lot. I’ve always appreciated JC and I wish him nothing but the best.” -via YouTube / July 14, 2023
Trae Young on the In-Season tournament: For me I like the idea of the In-Season tournament… It’s going to be a lot of eyes watching it, it’s going to be a big-time thing, obviously my main goal is when the bigger championship at the end of the year but still something you want to fight for, you want to win I mean we’re all competitors so it’s cool because I mean you see the NBA’s just trying to add a new excitement and different things so I don’t mind it to be honest with you I kind of like it kind of gets you prepared for later in the year too. -via YouTube / July 14, 2023