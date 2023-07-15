Tyler Herro has really only been offered for Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard?

As for the perception of being dangled by the Heat as if expendable, Herro only has been offered, actually offered, for only two players since being drafted out of Kentucky in 2019: Kevin Durant and Lillard. As in two of the best players in the game today and two of the top 75 of all-time.
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Expect a D-Book X KD Europe trip in the near future 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ipy8KrGteq – 7:50 PM
Expect a D-Book X KD Europe trip in the near future 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ipy8KrGteq – 7:50 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum has “nothing to do with” recruiting Dame to Boston 🤫 pic.twitter.com/WTthqc5hQH – 6:30 PM
Jayson Tatum has “nothing to do with” recruiting Dame to Boston 🤫 pic.twitter.com/WTthqc5hQH – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… – 5:24 PM
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… – 5:24 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Miami may not have Lillard just yet, but it’s pretty amazing to have Messi officially here. – 5:05 PM
Miami may not have Lillard just yet, but it’s pretty amazing to have Messi officially here. – 5:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
All love from the Blazers to Dame. ❤️
Damian Lillard turns 33 today. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/YRskMod6um – 4:15 PM
All love from the Blazers to Dame. ❤️
Damian Lillard turns 33 today. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/YRskMod6um – 4:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report it will be “weeks” or “months” before a Damian Lillard trade gets done
nbcsports.com/nba/news/anoth… – 1:34 PM
Another report it will be “weeks” or “months” before a Damian Lillard trade gets done
nbcsports.com/nba/news/anoth… – 1:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Lillard sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… – 12:13 PM
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Lillard sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… – 12:13 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on trade talks surrounding Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Pascal Siakam, a three-team trade discussed by the Knicks, Suns, and Pacers, plus the latest free agency updates on the Nets, Mavericks, Hornets, and Summer League interviews on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:11 PM
Reporting on trade talks surrounding Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Pascal Siakam, a three-team trade discussed by the Knicks, Suns, and Pacers, plus the latest free agency updates on the Nets, Mavericks, Hornets, and Summer League interviews on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 25-PPG seasons on 50+ FG%:
11 – LeBron James
11 – Karl Malone
10 – Kareem Abdul Jabbar
10 – Kevin Durant
10 – Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/3XxqIynrRP – 10:00 AM
Most 25-PPG seasons on 50+ FG%:
11 – LeBron James
11 – Karl Malone
10 – Kareem Abdul Jabbar
10 – Kevin Durant
10 – Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/3XxqIynrRP – 10:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Damian Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… Also: Eyes on Whitmore; Vincent’s parting thoughts; thoughts on Strus; Big3 coming; the price of second-rounders. – 9:06 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Damian Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… Also: Eyes on Whitmore; Vincent’s parting thoughts; thoughts on Strus; Big3 coming; the price of second-rounders. – 9:06 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s final game at the Las Vegas summer league is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers’ summer roster. So it will end with the Lillard Bowl. – 8:40 AM
The Heat’s final game at the Las Vegas summer league is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers’ summer roster. So it will end with the Lillard Bowl. – 8:40 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat closes Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday against the Trail Blazers (8 p.m., ESPN 2). Winner gets Damian Lillard. – 12:48 AM
Heat closes Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday against the Trail Blazers (8 p.m., ESPN 2). Winner gets Damian Lillard. – 12:48 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
PODCAST: @BrennaGreene_ joins me to recap Summer League and discuss the latest non-developments in the Dame saga rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-late…
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=6TMYBQ… – 9:06 PM
PODCAST: @BrennaGreene_ joins me to recap Summer League and discuss the latest non-developments in the Dame saga rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-late…
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=6TMYBQ… – 9:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think we all agree that Damian Lillard is probably going to end up with the Heat.
I just want to ask this hypothetically… what do they do if he doesn’t?
They’ve lost two starters already. Is there another viable player to offer Herro+three 1sts for? KAT? Less for Harden? – 12:37 PM
I think we all agree that Damian Lillard is probably going to end up with the Heat.
I just want to ask this hypothetically… what do they do if he doesn’t?
They’ve lost two starters already. Is there another viable player to offer Herro+three 1sts for? KAT? Less for Harden? – 12:37 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
A different Heat formulation for Damian Lillard:
▪️ Heat amend OKC pick protection on its 2025 1st
▪️ Heat offer 3 firsts + Tyler Herro (+ whatever else)
▪️ Blazers re-trade Herro as desired – 4:55 AM
A different Heat formulation for Damian Lillard:
▪️ Heat amend OKC pick protection on its 2025 1st
▪️ Heat offer 3 firsts + Tyler Herro (+ whatever else)
▪️ Blazers re-trade Herro as desired – 4:55 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets: Tyler Herro working out with Ben Simmons amid heavy Brooklyn trade speculation
clutchpoints.com/nets-news-heat… – 8:03 PM
Nets: Tyler Herro working out with Ben Simmons amid heavy Brooklyn trade speculation
clutchpoints.com/nets-news-heat… – 8:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Kevin Durant is watching this Pelicans Summer League game and about to get on his burner because it proves his point about offense – 7:53 PM
Kevin Durant is watching this Pelicans Summer League game and about to get on his burner because it proves his point about offense – 7:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With all three of the Nets’ free agents and both first-round picks signed, Brooklyn is $9.8M below the luxury tax.
Tyler Herro 2023-24 salary: $27M
Brooklyn would need to send out $17.2M in a trade to acquire Herro while staying out of the tax. – 3:34 PM
With all three of the Nets’ free agents and both first-round picks signed, Brooklyn is $9.8M below the luxury tax.
Tyler Herro 2023-24 salary: $27M
Brooklyn would need to send out $17.2M in a trade to acquire Herro while staying out of the tax. – 3:34 PM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
If the Heat acquire an unprotected 2025 first-round pick as part of the Damian Lillard trade (perhaps from a 3rd team for Tyler Herro), they’d increase the max # of their own tradable 1sts from 2 to 4: 2024, 2025/2026 (the one OKC doesn’t get), 2028, and 2030. – 11:39 AM
If the Heat acquire an unprotected 2025 first-round pick as part of the Damian Lillard trade (perhaps from a 3rd team for Tyler Herro), they’d increase the max # of their own tradable 1sts from 2 to 4: 2024, 2025/2026 (the one OKC doesn’t get), 2028, and 2030. – 11:39 AM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
If the Heat acquire an unprotected 2025 1st as part of the Damian Lillard trade (perhaps from a 3rd team for Herro), they’d increase the max # of their own tradable 1sts from 2 to 4: 2024, 2025/2026 (the one OKC doesn’t get), 2027/2028 (2 years later), 2029/2030 (4 years later). – 11:28 AM
If the Heat acquire an unprotected 2025 1st as part of the Damian Lillard trade (perhaps from a 3rd team for Herro), they’d increase the max # of their own tradable 1sts from 2 to 4: 2024, 2025/2026 (the one OKC doesn’t get), 2027/2028 (2 years later), 2029/2030 (4 years later). – 11:28 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 20+ PPG on 50/40/90% in a season:
Larry Bird (2x)
Kevin Durant (2x)
Steph Curry
Dirk Nowitzki
Kyrie Irving
Who is most likely to join this elite list? pic.twitter.com/4gjVE0SRQx – 9:48 AM
Players to average 20+ PPG on 50/40/90% in a season:
Larry Bird (2x)
Kevin Durant (2x)
Steph Curry
Dirk Nowitzki
Kyrie Irving
Who is most likely to join this elite list? pic.twitter.com/4gjVE0SRQx – 9:48 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyler Herro last season:
20.1 PPG
5.4 RPG
4.2 APG
37.8 3P%
93.4 FT%
Joined Larry Bird as the only players to average 20+ PPG on that high of a FT% over the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rlO9xxXgdz – 9:40 AM
Tyler Herro last season:
20.1 PPG
5.4 RPG
4.2 APG
37.8 3P%
93.4 FT%
Joined Larry Bird as the only players to average 20+ PPG on that high of a FT% over the last 40 seasons. pic.twitter.com/rlO9xxXgdz – 9:40 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
In his latest dispatch, @JakeLFischer names Brooklyn, Chicago and Utah as teams mentioned as a third team for Tyler Herro. Adds most executives expect Herro to garner at least a first-round pick. sports.yahoo.com/nba-summer-lea… – 8:48 AM
In his latest dispatch, @JakeLFischer names Brooklyn, Chicago and Utah as teams mentioned as a third team for Tyler Herro. Adds most executives expect Herro to garner at least a first-round pick. sports.yahoo.com/nba-summer-lea… – 8:48 AM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Could the Utah Jazz land Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard deal? deseret.com/2023/7/12/2379… pic.twitter.com/GZ8M52te3X – 9:30 PM
Could the Utah Jazz land Tyler Herro in a Damian Lillard deal? deseret.com/2023/7/12/2379… pic.twitter.com/GZ8M52te3X – 9:30 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Can’t go wrong watching Kevin Durant highlights 🤷♂️
What’s the best version of KD throughout his career? pic.twitter.com/FQnsBii52j – 9:20 PM
Can’t go wrong watching Kevin Durant highlights 🤷♂️
What’s the best version of KD throughout his career? pic.twitter.com/FQnsBii52j – 9:20 PM
More on this storyline
The Toronto Raptors can also be added to the list of teams that have expressed exploratory interest in acquiring Herro as part of multi-team trade talks between the Blazers and Heat involving Lillard, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 15, 2023
Scoot Henderson: Either way, I’m going to continue to go on my path. It’s definitely something out of my control. Professional sports is a business at the end of the day. I’m just going about it day by day, and just like y’all are hearing it from ear to ear, post to post. I haven’t really been on social media to really see what’s going on, but I’m here with the team at summer league, and my main focus is, especially when I’m out, to cheer my team. O’Connor: Ultimately it’s making the best of the situation. If he happens to come back, it’s opportunities for you to grow off-ball. Scoot: Exactly. O’Connor: If he’s not back, you’re thrown right in the driver’s seat. Scoot: Exactly. And I’m with that. If he leaves, I’m going to just embrace that. I’m going to embrace being the point guard for the team. And that comes with practice. I don’t have my spot guaranteed; I know that. My goal is to get better every day at practice and get better game by game. -via The Ringer / July 15, 2023
Damian Lillard trade update via @wojespn : – Timeline for potential deal still likely to be weeks or months from now. – Trail Blazers will not rush into what they consider a “bad deal” from the Heat. – Miami doesn’t want to bid against themselves for Lillard: “They know that the market does not love the idea of paying Damian Lillard a $60 million average at 35 and 36 years old.” – Portland is motivated to wait this out, unless Miami offered all of their potential assets right now. -via Twitter @esidery / July 15, 2023
Late Thursday night, Durant joined Booker on Instagram Live, in which they shared a wholesome moment. Booker asked where Durant was, and he told the 26-year-old he could check his location. Booker then asked Durant if they could go to Europe later this month. “We got to coordinate that, brother,” Durant said. “We have to coordinate that, brother. We have to.” Booker asked Durant if he was “straight” (doing well) and Durant responded that he loved Booker. “I appreciate that, slim (perhaps in reference to Durant’s nickname, “The Slim Reaper),” Booker said. “I’m going to hit you offline, but we still online.” Durant, smiling, responded: “Yes, sir. I love you boy.” -via Clutch Points / July 14, 2023
LEEZUS: Book and KD on live is literally the most wholesome thing you’ll see all week. -via Twitter / July 14, 2023
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is very active on Twitter. He disputes claims made by NBA fans who often look to attack him for moments they view as weak from his career. Thursday, Durant pointed out just how bad Twitter had gotten out of hand. A fake page called NBA Cental attributed Durant in a quote that said “my only weakness is injuries.” The post had over five million impressions as of Friday morning. Here is how Durant responded, via his Twitter post: “We’re reaching dangerous territory,” he said. -via Clutch Points / July 14, 2023
Aaron J. Fentress on Damian Lillard trade: If the Blazers can come out of this with four first-round picks, at least one or two young talents, and then salary-filler, that should get it done. I’m told that right now, Miami has three firsts, Tyler Herro, filler and maybe a young player already [as their offer], like willing to go with that. The question is finding that fourth first-round pick. And if you don’t want Herro, you just have to find someone to take Herro and give you another first-round pick. Then you’re at four firsts and at least one young player and salary filler, maybe even two young players. I’m told it’s pretty close, they just have to figure out. They hadn’t really spent much time working it out over the last couple of days. -via Apple Podcasts / July 13, 2023
“When they were doing that stuff, Miami Heat tried to send Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson for a Top 75 player . . . hell no,” Turner said on the “No Chill w Gilbert Arenas” podcast on Fubo Sports. “I don’t give a damn if the points match up or the money. I need me a superstar. So I think Portland has to do what makes sense for them.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 13, 2023
Main Rumors, Draft, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Tyler Herro, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers