Victor Wembanyama may not play back-to-back games this season?

Feeding into that hype is what scouts, GMs and other executives expect the Spurs to resist. No one sees Wembanyama playing anything close to the 33 minutes a night that last year’s No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year, forward Paolo Banchero, averaged for the Orlando Magic. And Wembanyama appears to be on board with that approach, as he independently also announced that he will not play for the French national team in FIBA World Cup competition later this summer in order to focus on preparation for his first NBA season. “The Spurs will presumably work a ton on his body and manage his minutes, not play him in back-to-back games, etcetera, which is smart,” said an Eastern Conference assistant GM. “They’ll handle it right.” Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com