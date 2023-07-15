Victor Wembanyama may not play back-to-back games this season?

Feeding into that hype is what scouts, GMs and other executives expect the Spurs to resist. No one sees Wembanyama playing anything close to the 33 minutes a night that last year’s No. 1 pick and Rookie of the Year, forward Paolo Banchero, averaged for the Orlando Magic. And Wembanyama appears to be on board with that approach, as he independently also announced that he will not play for the French national team in FIBA World Cup competition later this summer in order to focus on preparation for his first NBA season. “The Spurs will presumably work a ton on his body and manage his minutes, not play him in back-to-back games, etcetera, which is smart,” said an Eastern Conference assistant GM. “They’ll handle it right.”
Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com
Source: Ric Bucher @ FoxSports.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs won’t be fighting for the Summer League title this year.
Is Wembanyama already a bust? – 10:59 PM
Spurs won’t be fighting for the Summer League title this year.
Is Wembanyama already a bust? – 10:59 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Normal Spurs fans: “Woohoo, Wemby!”
Me, a degenerate sicko: “I’m gonna spend so many nights at the H‑E‑B Center in Cedar Park watching Sidy Cissoko and Sir’Jabari Rice” – 10:08 PM
Normal Spurs fans: “Woohoo, Wemby!”
Me, a degenerate sicko: “I’m gonna spend so many nights at the H‑E‑B Center in Cedar Park watching Sidy Cissoko and Sir’Jabari Rice” – 10:08 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs have been busy this offseason.
✅Draft Wemby
✅Retain key guys
✅Smart trades for veteran depth
Here’s a detailed look at everything they’ve done, everything that’s pending, and all of the assets San Antonio’s front office is building with:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 4:45 PM
The Spurs have been busy this offseason.
✅Draft Wemby
✅Retain key guys
✅Smart trades for veteran depth
Here’s a detailed look at everything they’ve done, everything that’s pending, and all of the assets San Antonio’s front office is building with:
kens5.com/article/sports… – 4:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Victor Wembanyama’s highlight reel from France is up there with John Wall and Kyrie Irving as one of the most absurd mixtapes
Via @Spurs_Wire
spurswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/14/san… – 3:59 PM
Victor Wembanyama’s highlight reel from France is up there with John Wall and Kyrie Irving as one of the most absurd mixtapes
Via @Spurs_Wire
spurswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/14/san… – 3:59 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Our @GregJeffersonSA and @madisoniszler report the Spurs are exploring a possible downtown arena, which is as shocking as them using the No. 1 pick on Wemby.
If you spent a second of your life worrying they’d move to Austin, it was a second too many.
expressnews.com/business/artic… – 3:51 PM
Our @GregJeffersonSA and @madisoniszler report the Spurs are exploring a possible downtown arena, which is as shocking as them using the No. 1 pick on Wemby.
If you spent a second of your life worrying they’d move to Austin, it was a second too many.
expressnews.com/business/artic… – 3:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kevin Garnett on the Wilt Chamberlain doc and advice for Victor Wembanyama. youtu.be/yrw8mn5es7k via @YouTube – 2:32 PM
Kevin Garnett on the Wilt Chamberlain doc and advice for Victor Wembanyama. youtu.be/yrw8mn5es7k via @YouTube – 2:32 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think he’s going to be an all-time great.”
Doug McDermott had high praise for Victor Wembanyama when he talked to @TermineRadio & @TheJaxShow last week at NBA Summer League pic.twitter.com/tAbtcBvGsC – 1:00 PM
“I think he’s going to be an all-time great.”
Doug McDermott had high praise for Victor Wembanyama when he talked to @TermineRadio & @TheJaxShow last week at NBA Summer League pic.twitter.com/tAbtcBvGsC – 1:00 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
NBA Front Office Confidential: The Spurs’ plans for Victor Wembanyama foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 11:09 AM
NBA Front Office Confidential: The Spurs’ plans for Victor Wembanyama foxsports.com/stories/nba/nb… – 11:09 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
USA Today SMG has expanded and launched a new website yesterday
For all your Spurs & Wemby coverage, give @Spurs_Wire a follow! – 10:50 AM
USA Today SMG has expanded and launched a new website yesterday
For all your Spurs & Wemby coverage, give @Spurs_Wire a follow! – 10:50 AM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
The legend @CassidyHubbarth joined the latest #MadBoosties to discuss expectations for Wembanyama, Summer League, offseason moves and more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mil… pic.twitter.com/jPcb4OT8HX – 9:48 AM
The legend @CassidyHubbarth joined the latest #MadBoosties to discuss expectations for Wembanyama, Summer League, offseason moves and more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mil… pic.twitter.com/jPcb4OT8HX – 9:48 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game in Europe is way harder than the NBA.”
Nikola Jokic: “Is it harder? Yes, because I think you really need to have quick thinking.”
Luka Doncic: “Scoring in the NBA is easier than scoring in Europe.”
Victor Wembanyama: “The NBA is less physical.” – 7:09 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo: “The game in Europe is way harder than the NBA.”
Nikola Jokic: “Is it harder? Yes, because I think you really need to have quick thinking.”
Luka Doncic: “Scoring in the NBA is easier than scoring in Europe.”
Victor Wembanyama: “The NBA is less physical.” – 7:09 AM
More on this storyline
The San Antonio Spurs, their future suddenly brighter after landing No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, are exploring the idea of developing a downtown arena, sources say. At the same time, the San Antonio Missions’ new owners are pushing for a new baseball stadium in the inner city. -via San Antonio Express-News / July 15, 2023
Bn Golliver: Glen “Big Baby” Davis on playing Victor Wembanyama: “The length I probably would have struggled with, but the body? Tomato chest. They soft. That boy looked like a little baby Bambi out there the other night, a little baby giraffe… I don’t think he could handle all this pain.” -via Twitter @BenGolliver / July 14, 2023
Kyle Kuzma: As Co-founder of Barcode want to welcome my little BIG brother @vicw_32 as the new face of the brand! 📈📈📈 let’s get it!!! -via Twitter @kylekuzma / July 14, 2023