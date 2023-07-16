Bol Bol to Phoenix

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Bol Bol has agreed on a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. At 23, Bol had his best NBA season with Orlando: 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes. Another developing talent to join a deepened bench rotation.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns sign Bol Bol to one-year contract, trade backup point guard Cameron Payne for pick to save money, then add draft picks in third deal.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns have agreed to a one-year deal with 7-footer Bol Bol, sources confirm to @azcentral. #Suns – 12:09 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Bol Bol has agreed on a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. At 23, Bol had his best NBA season with Orlando: 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes. Another developing talent to join a deepened bench rotation. – 11:40 AM
Yossi Gozlan: The Phoenix Suns will reduce their tax penalty by approximately $18M by dumping Cameron Payne and replacing him with Bol Bol on a minimum salary. Strange move considering Payne’s salary was only $2M guaranteed before this month. Suns generate a $6.5M trade exception. The San Antonio Spurs have $5.2M left in cap space after acquiring Cameron Payne. They can reach $8.4M if they rescind Tre Jones’ qualifying offer before re-signing him, and up to $9.9M if they waive Lamar Stevens ($400K guaranteed), who becomes fully guaranteed tomorrow. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 16, 2023
Shams Charania: In total from the Suns: – Bol Bol signed on a one-year fully guaranteed deal – Acquired three second-rounders from Orlando for a pick swap – Traded Payne, a second and cash to Spurs for a future second -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 16, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Across the past two weeks, the Suns have replenished draft capital post-Durant and Beal trades. They’ve add six second-round picks to go with the four first-rounders in the team’s arsenal — and another good young player in Bol. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 16, 2023