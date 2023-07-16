Bradley Beal expected to enter Suns’ training camp as the starting PG

Shams Charania: Bradley Beal is expected to enter 2023-24 Suns training camp as the team’s starting point guard, with Jordan Goodwin as a reserve PG, sources say. Details on Suns moves to shore up roster, add 2nd-rounders for future moves, create $30M in tax savings: theathletic.com/4694548/2023/0…
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Bradley Beal trade wasn’t enough indication, moving Cam Payne reinforces the Suns believe they have enough offensive initiation between Beal, Devin Booker, KD, Eric Gordon, etc. to not need more “traditional” PGs. Also shows how high they are on Jordan Goodwin – 1:20 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bradley Beal is expected to enter 2023-24 Suns training camp as the team’s starting point guard, with Jordan Goodwin as a reserve PG, sources say.
Details on Suns moves to shore up roster, add 2nd-rounders for future moves, create $30M in tax savings: theathletic.com/4694548/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So the Suns don’t have a point guard on their roster now aside from Saben Lee?
I’m not saying I’m opposed to that. If Booker and Beal are gonna do most of the ball-handling, probably makes more sense to devote that last slot to defense anyway. But it’s a bold choice. – 12:30 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
With Cam Payne traded, Jordan Goodwin now has a full runway to becoming the Suns’ primary backup point guard.
Goodwin was acquired from the Wizards alongside Bradley Beal.
Phoenix sees real upside with Goodwin as a defense-first player who can also handle playmaking duties. pic.twitter.com/LFfGoRGbup – 11:47 AM
Shams Charania: Suns’ overall rotation will consist of multiple ball-handlers able to initiate offense, including Beal, Goodwin, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, free-agent acquisition Eric Gordon and two-way guard Saben Lee. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 16, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Across the past two weeks, the Suns have replenished draft capital post-Durant and Beal trades. They’ve add six second-round picks to go with the four first-rounders in the team’s arsenal — and another good young player in Bol. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 16, 2023
A few weeks later, the Suns landed Beal and signed a group of promising, minimum-salary free agents — the only avenue they were able to compete in after the Beal acquisition exhausted other options. They won another set of recruiting battles to land players with multiple offers such as Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe. Working with Vogel, Jones identified the players who would fit around their existing core, mostly players with length and some outside shooting prowess, and recruited them. Ishbia cleared a strategy to offer many of them player options for a second season, a maneuver that cost millions in additional salary and luxury taxes. In a rare move for players at such a salary level, Ishbia personally called them to help close the deals. -via ESPN / July 13, 2023