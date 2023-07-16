Cameron Payne to San Antonio

Shams Charania: Phoenix is trading G Cameron Payne, a second-round pick and cash to San Antonio, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns sign Bol Bol to one-year contract, trade backup point guard Cameron Payne for pick to save money, then add draft picks in third deal.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns trade Cameron Payne to Spurs, use roster spot to sign Bol Bol, per report
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The #Suns are getting a protected 2nd round pick from the Spurs in return on the Cameron Payne trade, sources inform @azcentral.
This includes a $6.5M trade exception. – 12:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne returns home to Memphis (story via @DamichaelC) #Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne returns home (story via @DamichaelC) #Sums
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Phoenix Suns point guard and former Lausanne star Cameron Payne pulled up to the Memphis Pro-Am tonight 👀🏀 pic.twitter.com/8DZWxeDw9L – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Keith Smith: By my count, the Spurs had just over $6.5M in cap space remaining. That was just enough to take in Cameron Payne’s $6.5M contract. Spurs can now move forward with re-signing Tre Jones and Sandro Mamukelashvili. If he sticks, Payne gives SA some depth at PG behind Jones. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 16, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: The Phoenix Suns will reduce their tax penalty by approximately $18M by dumping Cameron Payne and replacing him with Bol Bol on a minimum salary. Strange move considering Payne’s salary was only $2M guaranteed before this month. Suns generate a $6.5M trade exception. The San Antonio Spurs have $5.2M left in cap space after acquiring Cameron Payne. They can reach $8.4M if they rescind Tre Jones’ qualifying offer before re-signing him, and up to $9.9M if they waive Lamar Stevens ($400K guaranteed), who becomes fully guaranteed tomorrow. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 16, 2023
Shams Charania: In total from the Suns: – Bol Bol signed on a one-year fully guaranteed deal – Acquired three second-rounders from Orlando for a pick swap – Traded Payne, a second and cash to Spurs for a future second -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 16, 2023