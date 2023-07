Cameron Payne to San Antonio

Yossi Gozlan: The Phoenix Suns will reduce their tax penalty by approximately $18M by dumping Cameron Payne and replacing him with Bol Bol on a minimum salary . Strange move considering Payne’s salary was only $2M guaranteed before this month. Suns generate a $6.5M trade exception. The San Antonio Spurs have $5.2M left in cap space after acquiring Cameron Payne. They can reach $8.4M if they rescind Tre Jones’ qualifying offer before re-signing him, and up to $9.9M if they waive Lamar Stevens ($400K guaranteed), who becomes fully guaranteed tomorrow. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 16, 2023