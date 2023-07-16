Damian Lillard says he has 'bulletproof love' for Portland

Landon Buford: Damian Lillard on Portland: “You know it’s all love on my behalf. It’s bulletproof… Bulletproof Love for PDX baby you already know,” says Lillard. #RipCity #NBATwitter
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum has “nothing to do with” recruiting Dame to Boston 🤫 pic.twitter.com/WTthqc5hQH – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… – 5:24 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Miami may not have Lillard just yet, but it’s pretty amazing to have Messi officially here. – 5:05 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
All love from the Blazers to Dame. ❤️
Damian Lillard turns 33 today. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/YRskMod6um – 4:15 PM
All love from the Blazers to Dame. ❤️
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report it will be “weeks” or “months” before a Damian Lillard trade gets done
nbcsports.com/nba/news/anoth… – 1:34 PM
Another report it will be “weeks” or “months” before a Damian Lillard trade gets done
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Lillard sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… – 12:13 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on trade talks surrounding Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Pascal Siakam, a three-team trade discussed by the Knicks, Suns, and Pacers, plus the latest free agency updates on the Nets, Mavericks, Hornets, and Summer League interviews on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 12:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Tyler Herro deserves better, as does perspective on Heat bid for Damian Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ira… Also: Eyes on Whitmore; Vincent’s parting thoughts; thoughts on Strus; Big3 coming; the price of second-rounders. – 9:06 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s final game at the Las Vegas summer league is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers’ summer roster. So it will end with the Lillard Bowl. – 8:40 AM
As for the perception of being dangled by the Heat as if expendable, Herro only has been offered, actually offered, for only two players since being drafted out of Kentucky in 2019: Kevin Durant and Lillard. As in two of the best players in the game today and two of the top 75 of all-time. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / July 15, 2023
The Toronto Raptors can also be added to the list of teams that have expressed exploratory interest in acquiring Herro as part of multi-team trade talks between the Blazers and Heat involving Lillard, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / July 15, 2023
Scoot Henderson: Either way, I’m going to continue to go on my path. It’s definitely something out of my control. Professional sports is a business at the end of the day. I’m just going about it day by day, and just like y’all are hearing it from ear to ear, post to post. I haven’t really been on social media to really see what’s going on, but I’m here with the team at summer league, and my main focus is, especially when I’m out, to cheer my team. O’Connor: Ultimately it’s making the best of the situation. If he happens to come back, it’s opportunities for you to grow off-ball. Scoot: Exactly. O’Connor: If he’s not back, you’re thrown right in the driver’s seat. Scoot: Exactly. And I’m with that. If he leaves, I’m going to just embrace that. I’m going to embrace being the point guard for the team. And that comes with practice. I don’t have my spot guaranteed; I know that. My goal is to get better every day at practice and get better game by game. -via The Ringer / July 15, 2023