Damian Lillard says he has 'bulletproof love' for Portland

Scoot Henderson: Either way, I’m going to continue to go on my path. It’s definitely something out of my control. Professional sports is a business at the end of the day. I’m just going about it day by day, and just like y’all are hearing it from ear to ear, post to post. I haven’t really been on social media to really see what’s going on, but I’m here with the team at summer league, and my main focus is, especially when I’m out, to cheer my team. O’Connor: Ultimately it’s making the best of the situation. If he happens to come back, it’s opportunities for you to grow off-ball. Scoot: Exactly. O’Connor: If he’s not back, you’re thrown right in the driver’s seat. Scoot: Exactly. And I’m with that. If he leaves, I’m going to just embrace that. I’m going to embrace being the point guard for the team. And that comes with practice. I don’t have my spot guaranteed; I know that. My goal is to get better every day at practice and get better game by game. -via The Ringer / July 15, 2023