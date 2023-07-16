David Griffin: Pelicans never had a 'single trade conversation' that Zion Williamson was a part of

The Pelicans have no reason to come out and say Zion Williamson has a bad relationship with the team. It weakens their leverage in the event they want to trade the former No. 1 overall pick. With that being said, David Griffin is adamant they’re not trading Williamson. “We never had a single [trade] conversation that Zion was part of,” Griffin said.
Find a better High School mixtape than Zion.
New Lowe Post podcast from Vegas: on NYK offseason/plans; on Zion noise/Pels/old Lakers stories; NBA exec Evan Wasch on new in-season tourney format/other rule changes
New Lowe Post podcast from Vegas: on NYK offseason/plans; on Zion noise/Pels/old Lakers stories; NBA exec Evan Wasch on new in-season tourney format/other rule changes
Super John Williamson! Real ones who saw them play in Piscataway know.
David Griffin is optimistic about Pelicans and Zion Williamson… but he knows there's a lot to prove: "Honestly there's not enough of a sample size to know that we're any good."
An interesting 1-on-1 with the head of basketball ops in @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3JYEHeS – 4:21 PM
David Griffin keepin’ it it real on Pelicans and Zion… Interesting stuff:
“He’s got incredible potential to be sort of game-changing for even the league as a whole. But at the same time the volatility around the injury situation has been really severe.”
bit.ly/3JYEHeS – 11:32 AM
So how is David Griffin of the Pelicans feeling about Zion Williamson and the rest of the NOLA bunch these days? "We feel like there's a lot of untapped potential there"
He spoke to @SteveBHoop about it.
“We feel like there’s a lot of untapped potential there”
More at @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/new-orl… – 10:56 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Everyone is saying good things about Zion Williamson
🏀 Actions need to back up all the talk
🏀 Don’t worry about Jordan Hawkins struggling
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/CMKJVnW6x6 – 10:00 AM
🚨HEY HEY HEY🚨
It’s @polkandkush Day.
– I love Zion. I relate to Zion. The flawed superstar I feel.
– He eats badly, hates working out and has low impulse control as a rich 22 year old.
– NOLA pays $155K/year for jailing folks remotely.
open.spotify.com/episode/0m9uap… – 8:48 AM
Everyone is saying good things about Zion Williamson | Don't worry about Jordan Hawkins struggling
youtube.com/watch?v=2PQG1z… pic.twitter.com/THtljyCVXH – 10:59 PM
New Lowe Post Vegas mega-pod: on Knicks offseason/possible trade plans; on Zion noise/Pels/old Lakers stories; NBA's Evan Wasch on in-season tourney + state of other potential rule changes
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Ob6J9K
Apple: apple.co/3OcUJEJ – 6:09 PM
How can the Trail Blazers create leverage over the Heat in the Damian Lillard situation? Pelicans executive David Griffin explains
“I would say that it’s as good as it’s ever been,” Griffin said of Williamson’s relationship with the team. He added, “I think what’s unfortunate is that he’s a name that generates clicks no matter what the link says. -via athlonsports.com / July 16, 2023
“Zion puts on his socks. People click on that. So it makes it really easy for people to manufacture rumor around him — because they don’t have to have any actual credibility behind what they say to generate clicks. “As a society, this isn’t [just] true of sports, this is true across all platforms — reality doesn’t matter anymore. Generating clicks matters. So unfortunately for Zion, he’s just an oddity and somebody that people pay a great deal of attention to and manufacture a lot of stories around.” -via athlonsports.com / July 16, 2023
Amid controversy about their relationship, adult film star Moriah Mills said in a TikTok that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson beat her. “He’s literally a liar, you guys,” Mills said. “Everything he says, he’s a liar, he’s not who he says he is. I’ve literally been saving face, I did not want to come to the world and let you guys know what he has been doing to me my entire relationship with him. He is a woman beater and the NBA needs to know this.” Mills also claimed that Williamson, who is entering his fourth NBA season, is yet to pay her $62,000. “I have yet to receive that since June,” Mills said. “I’m still here.” -via Clutch Points / July 15, 2023