David Griffin: Pelicans never had a 'single trade conversation' that Zion Williamson was a part of

Amid controversy about their relationship, adult film star Moriah Mills said in a TikTok that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson beat her. “He’s literally a liar, you guys,” Mills said. “Everything he says, he’s a liar, he’s not who he says he is. I’ve literally been saving face, I did not want to come to the world and let you guys know what he has been doing to me my entire relationship with him. He is a woman beater and the NBA needs to know this.” Mills also claimed that Williamson, who is entering his fourth NBA season, is yet to pay her $62,000. “I have yet to receive that since June,” Mills said. “I’m still here.” -via Clutch Points / July 15, 2023