Grant Williams: 'Restricted free agency is terrible'

When Grant Williams first heard that he was on the Mavericks’ radar as a restricted free agent, it got his attention. “I remember being super stoked and excited because of the organization and the people there,” Williams said Friday while taking in the Mavericks’ 112-91 victory over Indiana at the NBA 2K24 Summer League. “And also the team and the potential there and the growth they have shown. Coming off a Western Conference finals appearance two years ago. And the past year not necessarily having the year they wanted to have, and getting Kyrie and trying to accustom themselves to a new group. “Being a part of that (the goal is to) hopefully building a foundation to have great success and get back to not only the Western Conference finals, but further.” -via mavs.com / July 16, 2023