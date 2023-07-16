Grant Williams: 'Restricted free agency is terrible'

But the bottom line is that Williams, who will be going into his fifth season, got the desired ending in free agency. But it wasn’t always pleasant. “Very difficult. Restricted free agency is terrible,” Williams said. “Unrestricted, you have a good understanding of where you want to go, but restricted, you’re pretty much in a waiting game. “You want to make sure you understand what the offers are but also understand that teams might match or a team might be asking for more than another team is willing to give. It’s definitely an interesting process. I still think free agency is a little bit fun, but also a little bit nerve-wracking.”
Source: mavs.com
Source: mavs.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: I spoke with Grant Williams about his sudden departure, the state of his relationship with Joe Mazzulla, his Tatum bond, and what Blake Griffin said would be the most important lesson to take from it all.
bostonglobe.com/2023/07/15/spo… – 2:07 PM
New: I spoke with Grant Williams about his sudden departure, the state of his relationship with Joe Mazzulla, his Tatum bond, and what Blake Griffin said would be the most important lesson to take from it all.
bostonglobe.com/2023/07/15/spo… – 2:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Grant Williams is glad the free-agent process is over and the Mavericks improved to 3-1 in Las Vegas. Mavs summer-league notebook is here.
mavs.com/grant-williams… – 11:41 PM
Grant Williams is glad the free-agent process is over and the Mavericks improved to 3-1 in Las Vegas. Mavs summer-league notebook is here.
mavs.com/grant-williams… – 11:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spoke with new Maverick Grant Williams at halftime today and he said he’ll get the splint off his left hand in “four or five days.” Then it will be back to regular off-season basketball activities shortly after that. – 8:20 PM
Spoke with new Maverick Grant Williams at halftime today and he said he’ll get the splint off his left hand in “four or five days.” Then it will be back to regular off-season basketball activities shortly after that. – 8:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After his best performance at summer league, has Jordan Walsh shown he can potentially step in for Grant Williams?
New @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4687353/2023/0… – 4:29 PM
After his best performance at summer league, has Jordan Walsh shown he can potentially step in for Grant Williams?
New @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4687353/2023/0… – 4:29 PM
More on this storyline
When Grant Williams first heard that he was on the Mavericks’ radar as a restricted free agent, it got his attention. “I remember being super stoked and excited because of the organization and the people there,” Williams said Friday while taking in the Mavericks’ 112-91 victory over Indiana at the NBA 2K24 Summer League. “And also the team and the potential there and the growth they have shown. Coming off a Western Conference finals appearance two years ago. And the past year not necessarily having the year they wanted to have, and getting Kyrie and trying to accustom themselves to a new group. “Being a part of that (the goal is to) hopefully building a foundation to have great success and get back to not only the Western Conference finals, but further.” -via mavs.com / July 16, 2023
Last Friday night, two days after Grant Williams learned he was headed to the Mavericks in a sign-and-trade, the forward went to dinner at a posh Las Vegas restaurant with his close friend and former Celtics teammate, Jayson Tatum. Over the last four seasons the two developed a brotherly relationship built on sarcasm and playful ribbing, and they saw no reason to stop on this night, even though they were now rivals. “I’m gonna bust your [butt] when we play Dallas,” Tatum told Williams. “You think?” Williams said. “You can’t go left. And I’m gonna be physical with you, and you’ll go cry to the referees.” -via Boston Globe / July 15, 2023
Williams said his uneven role last year had already made him a bit leery of a Boston return. “I kind of had perspective,” he said. “Even after the season and before the Kristaps trade, I had some understanding of what I was trying to accomplish in free agency, and where I saw myself moving forward.” -via Boston Globe / July 15, 2023