Jordan Clarkson remains committed to playing for Philippines

National Basketball Association star Jordan Clarkson will definitely arrive to power Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Basketball World Cup that will be held in the country from 25 August to 10 September. But the date of his arrival remains a mystery. Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio admitted to Daily Tribune that the date of Clarkson’s arrival remains blurry despite the commitment given by his father — Mike — to Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes that he will be with Gilas at least six weeks before the World Cup.
Panlilio said they are looking forward to having Clarkson on board. “I’m not in direct contact with him, but it’s Chot. But I spoke to Jordan’s dad a few weeks ago,” Panlilio told Daily Tribune in a Viber message. “They all say that he remains committed, but the confirmed date of his arrival is the question.” -via Sports Tribune / July 16, 2023

