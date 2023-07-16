Mavericks still interested in Clint Capela

You can safely presume that the Dallas Mavericks are rooting for Atlanta to win the trade race for Toronto’s Siakam … and that they’re also hoping such a trade features Hawks center Clint Capela as opposed to a strictly De’Andre Hunter-centric deal. Capela has two seasons left on his current contract valued at nearly $43 million. The Raptors would appear to have little need for a pricey center after re-signing Jakob Poeltl this month to a four-year deal worth $78 million, so a theoretical trade of Siakam to the Hawks that features Capela would open the door for Dallas to join the trade as a third team or pursue a separate deal with Toronto for Capela.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
More on this storyline
There’s a belief around the league the Hawks are open to making another deal with rival NBA executives circling the wagon on Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, and De’Andre Hunter, league sources told HoopsHype. Capela’s name has surfaced in trade talks, most notably with the Dallas Mavericks around the NBA draft. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
Evan Sidery: The Hawks have many veteran players available in trade discussions, per @wojespn: “Virtually everybody among their veterans, except for Trae Young, have really been part of {trade talks} for the Hawks.” Two players who fit this criteria are Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter.… pic.twitter.com/xQ03Urkc9b -via Twitter @esidery / June 27, 2023
The Hawks have been among the league’s most active teams in trade talks, eager to reduce their overload of long-term contracts and address their status as a middle-of-the-pack team mired in tax territory. Trading John Collins is Atlanta’s ongoing top priority, but there has clearly been more interest in DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela. They’ve also been trying — without success — to convince Toronto to part with Pascal Siakam. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 24, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, Pascal Siakam, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors