Stephen Curry wins 2023 American Century Championship, first active athlete to win tournament since 2000

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I mostly did this to see what the percentage would be on Seth Curry. Did not expect it to be that high. pic.twitter.com/XkAdEGV0W210:17 PM

Malcolm Miller @MalcMili13
Curry different man – 6:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Good grief. Steph Curry made two eagles and a 63-foot birdie putt today, to go along with the hole-in-one he made yesterday. – 6:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Wow. For a big-time golfer, Steph Curry is pretty good at basketball too. – 6:00 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Curry needs the equivalent of 35-foot 3-pointer. In his range. – 5:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Steph Curry sinking a 63-foot birdie putt about as smooth as his sinking a 28-footer on the court. – 3:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks Sunday Insider: Donte DiVincenzo gets strong endorsement from Steph Curry; Silent Knicks open up on social media newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 10:35 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Sabrina Ionescu lit up the WNBA 3-point contest with a record-breaking 37 point round, Steph Curry chimed in with a reaction on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/15/ste…7:00 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest career TS% by a guard:
62.7 — Steph Curry
61.7 — Kyle Korver
61.4 — Reggie Miller
Curry is a top __ scorer all-time. pic.twitter.com/HToGlqmOQM9:58 PM

Ball Don’t Lie: Another look at Steph’s celebration 🥳 He’s the first active athlete to win the tournament since 2000 🫡 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/wpHVEcknYk -via Twitter @Balldontlie / July 16, 2023
Clutch Points: Reporter: “Describe what’s gone into your game in the last couple of months and why you’re playing so well.” Stephen Curry: “Losing to the Lakers.” 😅 (via @NBCSports) pic.twitter.com/goC7GlCrje -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 16, 2023
NBC Sports: STEPH CURRY HOLE-IN-ONE! 🔥🤯 The first EVER on the 152-yard 7th at the @ACChampionship ! -via Twitter / July 15, 2023

