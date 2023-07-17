Cameron Payne officially traded to Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OFFICIAL: #Suns makes deals with Orlando Magic and San Antonio #Spurs in trading Cameron Payne. pic.twitter.com/KkAMOOH76u5:04 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have acquired Cameron Payne from the Suns – 4:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Sunday:
Phoenix Suns adding 7-footer Bol Bol, trading Cameron Payne to San Antonio Spurs #Suns #Spurs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:20 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New 📺 on the Spurs acquiring Cameron Payne from the Suns: youtu.be/8G9ayIwsvWg
– Details of the trade
– How much cap space can SA still open?
– Some players will have to be traded or waived before opening night – 2:18 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton last two left from #Suns 2021 finals team.
Where are some of the others?
GSW: Chris Paul, Dario Saric
BKN: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson
MIL: Jae Crowder
CHI: Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig
CLE: Damian Jones
SAS: Cameron Payne
IND: Jalen Smith
Thoughts? – 6:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Cameron Payne shooting the ball last season with Phoenix pic.twitter.com/hBZWyt2eNB5:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We evaluate opportunities all the time. When teams approach us, we’re looking at everything.” Phoenix Suns team owner Mat Ishbia on Tuesday.
Days later.
Suns adding 7-footer Bol Bol, trading Cameron Payne to San Antonio Spurs #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns sign Bol Bol to one-year contract, trade backup point guard Cameron Payne for pick to save money, then add draft picks in third deal.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/suns-…1:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns trade Cameron Payne to Spurs, use roster spot to sign Bol Bol, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-…12:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne returns home to Memphis (story via @DamichaelC) #Suns
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…12:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne returns home (story via @DamichaelC) #Sums
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n…12:45 PM

Paul Garcia: With Payne now on the roster, the Spurs have $2.9 mil in cap space with Barlow, Jones, and Mamu’s cap hold. If they don’t have any immediate plans to use the $9.9 mil in space that can open up, then we may see Jones and Mamu sign their deals -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / July 17, 2023
Duane Rankin: The #Suns are getting a protected 2nd round pick from the Spurs in return on the Cameron Payne trade, sources inform @azcentral. This includes a $6.5M trade exception. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / July 16, 2023
Keith Smith: By my count, the Spurs had just over $6.5M in cap space remaining. That was just enough to take in Cameron Payne’s $6.5M contract. Spurs can now move forward with re-signing Tre Jones and Sandro Mamukelashvili. If he sticks, Payne gives SA some depth at PG behind Jones. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 16, 2023

