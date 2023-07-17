Clippers bring back Moussa Diabate on a two-way contract

Michael Scotto: The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a two-way contract with Moussa Diabate, league sources told @hoopshype.
Michael Scotto
The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a two-way contract with Moussa Diabate, league sources told @hoopshype. – 2:16 PM
Andrew Greif
Moussa Diabate is trying to take our jobs pic.twitter.com/RA1WOPYNdB – 5:58 PM
Andrew Greif: Can confirm, through a source, the Clippers have tendered a two-way qualifying offer to Moussa Diabate (making him a restricted free agent). Diabate made the G League all-rookie team last season and left a strong impression on the Clippers. @KeithSmithNBA was first on the offer. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / June 28, 2023