Frank Kaminsky to Israel?

According to Moshe Barda, an interesting move from the NBA to the EuroLeague could be on the radar. Maccabi Tel Aviv, in fact, appears to be interested in bringing to Europe the 8-year NBA player Frank Kaminsky, who has never played overseas before. The 30-year-old center with Polish and Serbian ancestry started the 2022-23 season with the Hawks, being traded to the Houston Rockets as part of the deal that sent Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews to Atlanta. In the latest NBA season, he put up 2.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
Frank Kaminsky and Ashley Brewer are married! The NBA player player, 30, and the sportscaster, 31, said “I do” in a beachside wedding ceremony at the Chileno Bay Resorts & Residences in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday, in front of 85 close friends and family. -via People / July 10, 2023