Jahlil Okafor signs one-year deal in Spain

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jahlil Okafor’s European move becomes official
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15…12:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Casademont Zaragoza reportedly close to Jahlil Okafor sportando.basketball/en/casademont-…8:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jahlil Okafor reportedly headed to Spain 👀 pic.twitter.com/zbj1aFxfix2:19 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jahlil Okafor is set to continue his career in Europe, following a solid G League season.
The 3rd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft is reportedly signing with a Spanish team 🇪🇸
basketnews.com/news-192101-ja…1:46 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jahlil Okafor set to move to Europe, nearing deal with Zaragoza #ACB
eurohoops.net/en/acb/1529905…4:09 PM

More on this storyline

