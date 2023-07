Jahlil Okafor signs one-year deal in Spain

Law Murray: Per team source LA Clippers will have Akron point guard Xavier Castaneda on summer league roster. Played at South Florida before Akron and is from same high school in Chicago as Quentin Richardson and Jahlil Okafor. Averaged 21.7 points (7.9 FTA), 2.9 assists last season. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 23, 2023