Jahlil Okafor signs one-year deal in Spain

Former No. 3 draft pick Jahlil Okafor signed with Spanish team Basket Zaragoza for the 2023-24 season.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jahlil Okafor’s European move becomes official
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 12:12 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Casademont Zaragoza reportedly close to Jahlil Okafor sportando.basketball/en/casademont-… – 8:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jahlil Okafor reportedly headed to Spain 👀 pic.twitter.com/zbj1aFxfix – 2:19 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jahlil Okafor is set to continue his career in Europe, following a solid G League season.
The 3rd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft is reportedly signing with a Spanish team 🇪🇸
basketnews.com/news-192101-ja… – 1:46 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jahlil Okafor set to move to Europe, nearing deal with Zaragoza #ACB
eurohoops.net/en/acb/1529905… – 4:09 PM
Olga Lorente: Spanish team Casademont Zaragoza is trying to finalize the signing of Nigerian center Jahlil Okafor. -via Twitter / July 15, 2023
Law Murray: Per team source LA Clippers will have Akron point guard Xavier Castaneda on summer league roster. Played at South Florida before Akron and is from same high school in Chicago as Quentin Richardson and Jahlil Okafor. Averaged 21.7 points (7.9 FTA), 2.9 assists last season. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 23, 2023