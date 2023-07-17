James Worthy thinks LeBron James could get a statue in Los Angeles

LeBron James might be immortalized outside two arenas by the time his career is over … so says Lakers legend James Worthy, who tells TMZ Sports he could definitely see the NBA superstar getting statues in Cleveland AND Los Angeles. The three-time NBA champ spoke with us about the King’s Purple & Gold legacy earlier this week … and he said it’s entirely possible James gets the bronze treatment outside Crypto.com Arena one day. “It depends on what he does here out,” Worthy said at the Teqball USA Pre-ESPY party. “Personally — and I think he’d agree — he hasn’t been here long enough.”
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
More on this storyline
“But I think his overall greatness, when you have a player like LeBron, who breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s [all-time scoring] record in Los Angeles, does it as a Laker, then wins a championship as a Laker, you can’t argue that he could get a statue in Los Angeles.” “And he could get one in Cleveland as well,” Worthy added. “So, I don’t know about Miami, but bringing one to Cleveland and Los Angeles, it’s doable, in my opinion.” -via TMZ.com / July 17, 2023
ClutchPoints: LeBron James thinks that Kyrie Irving is the best player with the basketball in his hands EVER 👀 Agree or disagree? 🤔 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 17, 2023
“It’s LeBron’s decision,” said Paul, James’ longtime friend and agent. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” -via ESPN / July 15, 2023
Cecil was a former basketball player. As a sophomore, he played alongside legendary figures James Worthy and Michael Jordan, contributing to the Tar Heels’ NCAA championship victory in 1982. In the 1984 NBA Draft, Cecil Exum was chosen by the Denver Nuggets as the 194th overall pick in the ninth round. -via BasketNews / July 3, 2023
Basketball Reference: Teammates to have 25 PTS & 10 AST in an #NBAFinals ￼ game: Nikola Jokić & Jamal Murray (2023) Magic Johnson & James Worthy (1987) #NBA ￼ | #Nuggets -via Twitter @bball_ref / June 7, 2023
