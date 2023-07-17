Joel Embiid: 'I just want to win a championship in Philly or anywhere else'

Evan Sidery: Joel Embiid on his future aspirations: “I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be. Whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance.” The pressure is officially on for the Sixers to capitalize on their win-now… pic.twitter.com/deL8Eip5jP
Source: Twitter @esidery
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid discusses the challenge of winning an NBA championship ‘whether it’s Philly or anywhere else’ inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid took ownership of the Sixers like never before, reminding them and everyone else that he can turn the lights out on Philadelphia’s hopes and dreams with the snap of a finger:
973espn.com/joel-embiid-ju… – 11:54 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid: ‘I just want to win a championship… whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else’
nbcsports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 11:05 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Unpacking the Embiid quotes making the rounds today, which includes:
—intel on the Harden situation
—additional quotes from the full interview and not a 90 second twitter video
—a prediction on how Embiid will address this when asked in the future
more
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:00 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Joel Embiid on his future aspirations:
“I just want to win a championship. Whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s gonna be. Whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance.”
The pressure is officially on for the Sixers to capitalize on their win-now… pic.twitter.com/deL8Eip5jP – 9:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by scoring type last season:
Drive — Shai (1,162)
Pull up — Luka (762)
Post touch — Jokic (343)
Elbow touch — Embiid (434)
Catch & shoot — Klay (727) pic.twitter.com/gmJMBnRhLe – 4:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s a problem!”
@CoachNickNurse discusses Joel Embiid and his new role with the @sixers.
@termineradio | @thefrankisola pic.twitter.com/Sphg6hdmsj – 3:07 PM
More on this storyline
“When Jokic goes out there, it’s like he’s painting himself on that canvas… Embiid you can control a little more, Jokic it’s like there’s stuff that’s out of your control.” Myles Turner on the difference between Embiid and Jokic ??? -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 16, 2023
“It’s an interesting perspective. I would say Jokic would piss me off a little bit more, because now I’m looking at my team like, ‘Guys, come on!’” he said. “Whereas Embiid I have a fighting chance of actually being able to guard him one-on-one…With Jokic, you have to really like come together.” -via Clutch Points / July 16, 2023