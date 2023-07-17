Karl-Anthony Towns likely to play in the 2023 World Cup?

Diamante Deportivo: Rafael Uribe, president of the Dominican Basketball Federation: There’s a 90 percent chance Karl-Anthony Towns will play with the national team in the World Cup.
Source: Twitter
Complex Sports: SABRINA IONESCU 37 POINTS 🔥 THE HIGHEST SCORE EVER IN THE WNBA OR NBA 3-POINT CONTEST 🤯 Karl-Anthony Towns: The greatest round we may see in a long time. You da ☝🏽 @sabrina_i20 -via Twitter @KarlTowns / July 15, 2023
The Wolves reportedly had some level of trade talks involving Towns in June. “There were talks between the Timberwolves and other teams before the draft and Towns’ name came up,” said Ian Begley on Zach Lowe’s podcast. “I don’t know how aggressive the Timberwolves were with Towns, if at all.” -via RealGM / July 14, 2023
In the same episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Ian Begley also revealed that the New York Knicks showed interest in Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the Knicks had second thoughts about the Minnesota Timberwolves star due to his supermax extension kicking in at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. “What I had heard was that the salary, some people felt that the salary was just too onerous, at least at this point,” Begley said. “They’ve felt that the salary was going to really hurt them later in his deal. But listen, I think obviously this dynamic can change at the drop of a dime. I do think though that if they loved the idea of Towns right now, they could’ve had him. That’s just my kind of read on the landscape in general.” -via SportsKeeda / July 14, 2023