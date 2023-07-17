Lamar Stevens waived by San Antonio

Michael Scotto: The San Antonio Spurs are waiving Lamar Stevens, league sources told @hoopshype. His $1.93 million salary would’ve fully guaranteed if he remained on the roster past today.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The San Antonio Spurs are waiving Lamar Stevens, league sources told @hoopshype. His $1.93 million salary would’ve fully guaranteed if he remained on the roster past today. – 3:09 PM
The San Antonio Spurs are waiving Lamar Stevens, league sources told @hoopshype. His $1.93 million salary would’ve fully guaranteed if he remained on the roster past today. – 3:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Spurs are waiving forward Lamar Stevens, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The defensive-minded Stevens averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 62 games (25 starts) for the Cavaliers last season. – 3:08 PM
The Spurs are waiving forward Lamar Stevens, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The defensive-minded Stevens averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 62 games (25 starts) for the Cavaliers last season. – 3:08 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
A summary of the Spurs’ trades this summer:
OUT:
-5 second-round picks
IN:
-Cedi Osman
-Reggie Bullock
-Cam Payne
-Lamar Stevens
-First-round pick swap
-4 second-round picks
-Cash
Those players are all on expiring contracts worth a total of about $25 million – 7:07 PM
A summary of the Spurs’ trades this summer:
OUT:
-5 second-round picks
IN:
-Cedi Osman
-Reggie Bullock
-Cam Payne
-Lamar Stevens
-First-round pick swap
-4 second-round picks
-Cash
Those players are all on expiring contracts worth a total of about $25 million – 7:07 PM
More on this storyline
Yossi Gozlan: The Phoenix Suns will reduce their tax penalty by approximately $18M by dumping Cameron Payne and replacing him with Bol Bol on a minimum salary. Strange move considering Payne’s salary was only $2M guaranteed before this month. Suns generate a $6.5M trade exception. The San Antonio Spurs have $5.2M left in cap space after acquiring Cameron Payne. They can reach $8.4M if they rescind Tre Jones’ qualifying offer before re-signing him, and up to $9.9M if they waive Lamar Stevens ($400K guaranteed), who becomes fully guaranteed tomorrow. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 16, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: Lamar Stevens ($1.9M) had his guarantee date moved up from the January 10 cut-down date to July 17 in his trade to the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell @hoopshype. His salary guarantee increased from $0 to $400,000 to facilitate the Max Strus sign-and-trade. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 14, 2023
Paul Garcia: Details on Champagnie’s new deal via Spotrac: Year 1: $3 million guaranteed Year 2: $3 million non-guaranteed Year 3: $ 3 million guaranteed Year 4: $3 million team option/non-guaranteed No details yet on how much Lamar Stevens’ contract was partially guaranteed for -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / July 10, 2023