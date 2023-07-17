LeBron James agrees Kyrie Irving has best handles 'ever'

ClutchPoints: LeBron James thinks that Kyrie Irving is the best player with the basketball in his hands EVER 👀 Agree or disagree? 🤔
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron is changing back from No. 6 to No. 23. Each is a separate Hall-of-Fame career:
No. 6 LeBron: 15,533 pts, 2 rings, 2 Finals MVPs, 1 MVP, 9 All-Stars
No. 23 LeBron: 23,119 pts, 2 rings, 2 Finals MVPs, 3 MVPs, 10 All-Stars
👑 pic.twitter.com/sdV7XnKRTD – 12:37 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron shows love to Kyrie on his IG story 🫡
(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/7eFjyug79e – 8:21 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Which jersey number looks more natural on LeBron James? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/owUAmjhRIP – 8:42 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James wasn’t getting two numbers retired but No. 23 will one day hang from the rafters at Staples Center. He led the Lakers to a title wearing No. 23 and helped L.A. heal following the passing of Kobe. I’ll always feel LeBron became a Laker the moment the gave that speech. pic.twitter.com/Hsgb4Ruegz – 9:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James to change uniform from 6 to 23 next season, per agent
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 9:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James will change his jersey from No. 6 to No. 23 next season in a nod of respect to Bill Russell, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN es.pn/44utwTC – 9:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 25-PPG seasons on 50+ FG%:
11 – LeBron James
11 – Karl Malone
10 – Kareem Abdul Jabbar
10 – Kevin Durant
10 – Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/3XxqIynrRP – 10:00 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Victor Wembanyama’s highlight reel from France is up there with John Wall and Kyrie Irving as one of the most absurd mixtapes
Via @Spurs_Wire
spurswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/14/san… – 3:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Fridays’ @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss the theatricality of LeBron’s official return for his 21st season, and Darvin Ham’s bold interview w/@TheSteinLine and @ChrisBHaynes, where he talks all kind of (bleep). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 11:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teenagers with multiple 40-point games:
LeBron James
Anthony Edwards
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/d4YOwqOwFN – 11:07 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
On today’s The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN and @TimBontemps, we discuss the SHOCKING news that LeBron isn’t retiring, Mat Ishbia’s “We are going to win at everything we do” philosophy in Phoenix and some of Adam Silver’s recent comments. youtu.be/g0NdZqYYJlE – 9:59 AM
More on this storyline
If you ask ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst, however, the renowned broadcaster believes that a potential reunion between these two superstars is still something that could happen down the road: “I will say this: I do think LeBron has an interest in playing with Kyrie Irving again,” Windhorst said. “I think he likes the idea of playing with Kyrie — the concept of playing with Kyrie and Anthony Davis. I have long said the best big-man pairing that LeBron’s ever had, as far as pure fit, is Anthony Davis. I believe the best guard pairing LeBron’s ever had is Kyrie Irving.” -via Clutch Points / July 15, 2023
Kyrie Irving: I have more work to do. I need all of my people liberated. Hélà 🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / July 13, 2023
Kyrie Irving: Anta x Hélà x A11Even My purpose here on Earth is #BiggerThanAShoeDeal Everybody comes into your life for a Reason Some people come into your life for a few Seasons But only a few will stick by you for a lifetime. I AM Proud to announce that I am Partnering with Anta as Chief… pic.twitter.com/RmKLPt9nWo -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / July 12, 2023
“It’s LeBron’s decision,” said Paul, James’ longtime friend and agent. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” -via ESPN / July 15, 2023
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will change his uniform from No. 6 to No. 23 next season. “It’s LeBron’s decision,” Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” The NBA retired No. 6 league-wide last August; James wore it a final season to honor Russell -via Twitter @mcten / July 15, 2023
Dave McMenamin: I’ve been told LeBron has taken time off to let that foot recover. But lebron has already begun his training regimen to get ready for year 21. -via YouTube / July 14, 2023