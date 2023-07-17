LeBron James agrees Kyrie Irving has best handles 'ever'

LeBron James agrees Kyrie Irving has best handles 'ever'

Main Rumors

LeBron James agrees Kyrie Irving has best handles 'ever'

July 17, 2023- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron is changing back from No. 6 to No. 23. Each is a separate Hall-of-Fame career:
No. 6 LeBron: 15,533 pts, 2 rings, 2 Finals MVPs, 1 MVP, 9 All-Stars
No. 23 LeBron: 23,119 pts, 2 rings, 2 Finals MVPs, 3 MVPs, 10 All-Stars
👑 pic.twitter.com/sdV7XnKRTD12:37 AM

Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron shows love to Kyrie on his IG story 🫡
(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/7eFjyug79e8:21 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Which jersey number looks more natural on LeBron James? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/owUAmjhRIP8:42 AM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James wasn’t getting two numbers retired but No. 23 will one day hang from the rafters at Staples Center. He led the Lakers to a title wearing No. 23 and helped L.A. heal following the passing of Kobe. I’ll always feel LeBron became a Laker the moment the gave that speech. pic.twitter.com/Hsgb4Ruegz9:50 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers’ LeBron James to change uniform from 6 to 23 next season, per agent
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker…9:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James will change his jersey from No. 6 to No. 23 next season in a nod of respect to Bill Russell, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN es.pn/44utwTC9:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kai Sotto is in the game for the Magic. – 6:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 25-PPG seasons on 50+ FG%:
11 – LeBron James
11 – Karl Malone
10 – Kareem Abdul Jabbar
10 – Kevin Durant
10 – Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/3XxqIynrRP10:00 AM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Victor Wembanyama’s highlight reel from France is up there with John Wall and Kyrie Irving as one of the most absurd mixtapes
Via @Spurs_Wire
spurswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/14/san…3:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Fridays’ @lockedonlakers podcast! We discuss the theatricality of LeBron’s official return for his 21st season, and Darvin Ham’s bold interview w/@TheSteinLine and @ChrisBHaynes, where he talks all kind of (bleep). @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb…11:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Teenagers with multiple 40-point games:
LeBron James
Anthony Edwards
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/d4YOwqOwFN11:07 AM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
On today’s The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN and @TimBontemps, we discuss the SHOCKING news that LeBron isn’t retiring, Mat Ishbia’s “We are going to win at everything we do” philosophy in Phoenix and some of Adam Silver’s recent comments. youtu.be/g0NdZqYYJlE9:59 AM

More on this storyline

If you ask ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst, however, the renowned broadcaster believes that a potential reunion between these two superstars is still something that could happen down the road: “I will say this: I do think LeBron has an interest in playing with Kyrie Irving again,” Windhorst said. “I think he likes the idea of playing with Kyrie — the concept of playing with Kyrie and Anthony Davis. I have long said the best big-man pairing that LeBron’s ever had, as far as pure fit, is Anthony Davis. I believe the best guard pairing LeBron’s ever had is Kyrie Irving.” -via Clutch Points / July 15, 2023
Kyrie Irving: I have more work to do. I need all of my people liberated.  Hélà  🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / July 13, 2023
Kyrie Irving: Anta x Hélà x A11Even My purpose here on Earth is #BiggerThanAShoeDeal Everybody comes into your life for a Reason Some people come into your life for a few Seasons But only a few will stick by you for a lifetime. I AM Proud to announce that I am Partnering with Anta as Chief… pic.twitter.com/RmKLPt9nWo -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / July 12, 2023
“It’s LeBron’s decision,” said Paul, James’ longtime friend and agent. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” -via ESPN / July 15, 2023
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will change his uniform from No. 6 to No. 23 next season. “It’s LeBron’s decision,” Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group told ESPN. “He chose to out of respect for Bill Russell.” The NBA retired No. 6 league-wide last August; James wore it a final season to honor Russell -via Twitter @mcten / July 15, 2023

Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home