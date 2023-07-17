Mavericks were serious suitors for Dillon Brooks?

To my knowledge, the Dallas Mavericks were said to be seriously in the mix for Brooks’ services. Milwaukee was also keeping close tabs on the situation on the off chance Khris Middleton took his talents elsewhere.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic
Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball announces an 18-man training camp roster ahead of this summer’s FIBA World Cup. With the exception of Birch, the roster features the entire “summer core”, which includes SGA, Murray, Barrett, Brooks, Dort, Olynyk, Joseph, Powell, etc. Camp opens in Toronto Aug 1 pic.twitter.com/YtySxlZAAD -via Twitter @JLew1050 / July 13, 2023
Jackson Gatlin: Asked Dillon Brooks how Memphis prepared him for this role in Houston: “I feel like it’s exactly the same team from 3-4 years ago. Jalen is like Ja Morant. Jabari is like Jaren. Young guys that can expand their games to be the best in the league.” -via Twitter / July 11, 2023