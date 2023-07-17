Mavericks were serious suitors for Dillon Brooks?

Mavericks were serious suitors for Dillon Brooks?

To my knowledge, the Dallas Mavericks were said to be seriously in the mix for Brooks’ services. Milwaukee was also keeping close tabs on the situation on the off chance Khris Middleton took his talents elsewhere.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic

Josh Lewenberg: Canada Basketball announces an 18-man training camp roster ahead of this summer’s FIBA World Cup. With the exception of Birch, the roster features the entire “summer core”, which includes SGA, Murray, Barrett, Brooks, Dort, Olynyk, Joseph, Powell, etc. Camp opens in Toronto Aug 1 pic.twitter.com/YtySxlZAAD -via Twitter @JLew1050 / July 13, 2023

