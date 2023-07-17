Omer Yurtseven signs with Utah

Paul Garcia: The Jazz have signed Omer Yurtseven to a contract
Source: Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Former Heat center Omer Yurtseven signs with Jazz; Jamal Cain lone remaining Heat free agent. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/17/for… – 7:37 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Omer Yurtseven signed with the Utah Jazz
Omer Yurtseven signed with the Utah Jazz
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Can confirm that the Jazz have signed Omer Yurtseven to a two year deal – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Former Heat center Omer Yurtseven signs with Jazz; Jamal Cain lone remaining Heat free agent. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/17/for… – 6:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After spending the past two seasons with the Miami Heat, Turkish big man Omer Yurtseven will now give the Utah Jazz some depth at center, with the team announcing his signing Monday. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 6:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Utah Jazz announce they have signed former Heat center Omer Yurtseven. The Heat at the start of free agency relinquished their rights to match outside offers. – 5:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Orlando Robinson over Omer Yurtseven proving to be the correct Heat call? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ask… – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is Orlando Robinson over Omer Yurtseven proving to be the correct Heat call? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ask… – 11:29 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Orlando Robinson over Omer Yurtseven proving to be the correct Heat call? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/15/ask… Plus: The Kendrick Nunn option; Will the Heat or Blazers cave? – 8:42 AM
More on this storyline
Bobby Marks: Free agent Omer Yurtseven has agreed on a two-year deal with the Utah Jazz, agent Keith Glass tells ESPN. The starting salary in the first year is $2.8M. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / July 17, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Utah Jazz signed Omer Yurtseven to a two-year deal, which includes a strong partially guaranteed salary for the 2023-24 season and is non-guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, sources told @hoopshype. His first-year salary can hit $2.8 million, as my man @BobbyMarks42 reported. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 17, 2023
Barry Jackson: Heat has not raised idea of signing Omer at minimum. Omer’s agent, Keith Glass, said: “We’re grateful we got a chance to be there. Disappointed with [Oct.] injury; it was kind of a wasted year for him. We’ll try to find a place that values him and helps him reach his potential.” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 29, 2023