Shams: James Harden and Daryl Morey relationship is fractured

The Rally: “The relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey is essentially severed, it’s essentially fractured throughout this process.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on James Harden.
StatMuse @statmuse
In their last season as a duo:
Westbrook — Harden —
27.2 PPG 34.3 PPG
7.9 RPG 6.6 RPG
7.0 APG 7.5 APG
Both made an All-NBA team. pic.twitter.com/z8o9nz7Lop – 6:59 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Joel Embiid’s viral “anywhere else” comments and why they matter far less than Daryl Morey and James Harden’s next move, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4697797/2023/0… – 6:17 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden appears to be going nowhere fast 😬
The 76ers are demanding an “All-Star-level return” for Harden in a trade, per @KyleNeubeck.
Philly’s request has been described as “unreasonable” by NBA execs. pic.twitter.com/c0IGVgzDfR – 11:50 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Unpacking the Embiid quotes making the rounds today, which includes:
—intel on the Harden situation
—additional quotes from the full interview and not a 90 second twitter video
—a prediction on how Embiid will address this when asked in the future
more
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:00 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Yesterday was the first time I forgot we’re still waiting on Lillard and Harden trades. – 9:22 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As Damian Lillard and James Harden trade rumors continue, keep an eye on Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/16/chi… – 10:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As Damian Lillard and James Harden trade rumors continue, keep an eye on Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/16/chi… – 1:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS+REB+AST in a game since 2010:
91 – Luka (60/21/10)
90 – Mitchell (71/8/11)
86 – Harden (53/16/17)
84 – Booker (70/8/6)
Who is most likely to record over 100 this season? pic.twitter.com/vqyvFgml2b – 12:00 PM
Philadelphia’s position on a James Harden trade has been described as “unreasonable” by competing executives, while the team has pushed back on that notion. They view their path to a Harden trade to accomplish one of two things — they want to get back a package that allows them to stay in the same tier of contention, sources say, or to make a trade that returns enough assets back to flip for another high-level player. -via Philly Voice / July 17, 2023
NBC Sports Philadelphia: “I think it’s time for them to make that trade and turn the team over to Joel and Maxey.” Charles Barkley gave his thoughts on the James Harden situation to @amyfadoolNBCS . -via Twitter / July 15, 2023
Barkley on why he thinks the Sixers haven’t moved Harden yet: “Well, I think nobody wants to give James a long-term contract. I think that’s the real reason and I hope the Sixers don’t give him a long-term contract, but I think he wants a long-term deal and I don’t think at this stage of his career—because he’s only going to get older. So I personally think that’s the holdup.” -via Sixers Wire / July 15, 2023