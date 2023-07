Some in Sixers organization believe Joel Embiid wants to stay for entire career?

In the process of discussing the launch of his new production studio, Embiid provided the following quote that is going viral on Monday morning: “I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that, I want to see what that feels like to win that first one, and then you can think about the next one. It’s not easy, it takes more than one two or three guys. Got to have good people around you, and myself, every single day I work hard to be at that level so I can push us to make it happen. Every single day that’s working toward that goal, that’s where my mindset has always been. MVP is just an added bonus.” -via Philly Voice / July 17, 2023