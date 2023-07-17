Victor Wembanyama on Gregg Popovich: I could follow him with my eyes closed

“It’s really special,” Victor Wembanyama said of playing under Gregg Popovich. “I feel like he thinks this is going to be a special time, too. I could follow him with my eyes closed.”
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs & Thunder warming up for today’s SL finale for both teams.
OKC has shut down Holmgren, while the Spurs are without Wembanyama.
Spurs are also without Malaki Branham, Julian Champagnie, Dom Barlow and Blake Wesley. They’re all here at Cox Pavilion in street clothes. – 7:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Catching up with Zach Collins here in his hometown, we talked about the immediate impact Victor Wembanyama will have on what was a historically bad defense for the #Spurs last season.
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Wrote in today’s paper about why, excepting a few minor moves, the Spurs are glad to surround Wemby with the core of a 60-loss team.
The goal isn’t to win as many games as they can this year. It’s to contend for a whole bunch of titles in the long run.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA Summer League winners and losers: Victor Wembanyama gets redemption; Brandon Miller struggles
By: @ColinCBSSports
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs won’t be fighting for the Summer League title this year.
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs have been busy this offseason.
✅Draft Wemby
✅Retain key guys
✅Smart trades for veteran depth
Here’s a detailed look at everything they’ve done, everything that’s pending, and all of the assets San Antonio’s front office is building with:
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I think he’s going to be an all-time great.”
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama probably never imagined one day he’d inspire a new hot dog created in his honor. But that is exactly what San Antonio’s El Weinecero gourmet hot dog food cart has done. The popular downtown food cart recently showed off its newest hot dog creation inspired by the 19-year-old Spurs rookie. And yes, it is massive and pays tribute to Wembanyama’s home country of France. -via Kens5.com / July 17, 2023
The Wembynaso is made with a French baguette, French onion, cheese, jalapenos, chives, and so many other delicious ingredients enough to fill your belly for weeks. The new hot dog is so massive, it is cut in half and comes in an extra-long serving tray. And to top it off, a tiny French flag is poked into the hot dog for that added Wembanyama flare. -via Kens5.com / July 17, 2023
“[Popovich] cares a lot about me,” Victor Wembanyama said of his new coach. “He talks to me every day, and to me, this is just a special chance and experience. He’s has been so successful in his life … he knows how to do it.” -via Sports Illustrated / July 17, 2023