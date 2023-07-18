Armoni Brooks signs two-way contract with Brooklyn

Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-way deal with Armoni Brooks, sources told @hoopshype. Brooks averaged 17.8 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 47.6 percent from 3-point range with Brooklyn in Summer League. Brooks is represented by @ejkusnyer of @lamfsports.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a two-way deal with Armoni Brooks, sources told @hoopshype. Brooks averaged 17.8 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 47.6 percent from 3-point range with Brooklyn in Summer League. Brooks is represented by @ejkusnyer of @lamfsports. – 3:15 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Isaiah Mobley hits a difficult turnaround to win it in OT for Cleveland. Tough way for the Nets to go out.
Great week for Jalen Wilson and Armoni Brooks. Tough showing for Noah Clowney, who looks destined to spend extended time in Long Island. – 5:58 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
ARMONI BROOKS FROM DOWNTOWN TO TIE IT ‼️
Nets and Cavs are in OT battling for a spot in tomorrow’s title game 🏆👀
(via @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/O2ad2CAN5Y – 5:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Armoni Brooks is a lethal shooter. Drains a 30-foot pull-up to tie the game in the final minute.
My money is on him for Brooklyn’s open two-way spot. – 5:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
In other Nets news, sharpshooter Armoni Brooks has made a strong case for a two-way contract with the Nets during an impressive Summer League stint. Multiple EuroLeague teams have also expressed interest in Brooks, who’s averaging 16.7 points and shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range in four games for Brooklyn thus far. -via HoopsHype / July 15, 2023