Armoni Brooks signs two-way contract with Brooklyn

In other Nets news, sharpshooter Armoni Brooks has made a strong case for a two-way contract with the Nets during an impressive Summer League stint. Multiple EuroLeague teams have also expressed interest in Brooks, who’s averaging 16.7 points and shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range in four games for Brooklyn thus far. -via HoopsHype / July 15, 2023