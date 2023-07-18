Bruce Brown on sweeping Lakers: 'It never felt like we were gonna lose any game'

Bruce Brown on sweeping Lakers: 'It never felt like we were gonna lose any game'

Main Rumors

Bruce Brown on sweeping Lakers: 'It never felt like we were gonna lose any game'

July 18, 2023- by

By |

Ball Don’t Lie: “I would say our toughest series was Minnesota … Phoenix it was just blowouts each game … [Lakers] It never felt like we were gonna lose any game.” Bruce Brown on the Nuggets’ championship run 👀 (via Run Your Race Podcast, @TidalLeague )
Source: Twitter @Balldontlie

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown was always going to be an all-time Nugget after the championship run.
But now he might deserve a statue.
“(The Lakers) series for us was more personal than any other series.”
pic.twitter.com/vLObiZer5p4:18 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Bruce Brown:
“I would say this year, the toughest players to guard was ANT and Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander).”
pic.twitter.com/ecFQlrjim33:53 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
This Bruce Brown interview is why he will go down as one of the All-Time great Nuggets.
Wild that he was only in Denver for one season. Stamped his legacy with a 🏆 on top of it. youtu.be/9NnRgsmKR7I3:51 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I would say our toughest series was Minnesota … Phoenix it was just blowouts each game … [Lakers] It never felt like we were gonna lose any game.”
Bruce Brown on the Nuggets’ championship run 👀
(via Run Your Race Podcast, @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/GNIbjEc6BD3:44 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Calvin Booth’s strategy in the draft and for Denver’s 2-ways was clear: Experienced, NBA-ready players who don’t have the highest upside but give a championship roster real depth. He’s not trying to find the next Nikola Jokic. He’s trying to find the next Bruce Brown/Jeff Green. – 3:13 PM

More on this storyline

Darvin Ham on how much he still respects the Nuggets, beef aside, even after the departures in free agency of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green: “Did they lose Jamal Murray? Did they lose Joker? If they didn’t lose those two, then they really didn’t lose a damn thing.” -via marcstein.substack.com / July 17, 2023

Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home